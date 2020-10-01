Let Freedom Ring! Amen!

Lockdown v. Open Up

Since Joe Biden recently bragged that they have assembled the most extensive-voter-fraud-organization in history, while repeatedly telling us that he is either running for the senate or against George, his now weary-eyed-handlers thought he might have a problem with the proper pronunciation of a three-syllable word like Deplorables, so they decided to give him a simple, more guttural term, to call us— “Chumps”! Which they told him would be best said with a loud cough in order to disguise it. But, seriously, with or without the fraud-votes, they all know Joe’s campaign is in a serious crisis, as the number one Google search asks, “Can I change my vote?” While Kamala Harris can be seen behind a makeshift parking lot stage, chomping at the bit to hurry up and make this all go away with her high-hopes of still replacing him.

Somewhat lost in the abundance of fabrications and outright lies, came the real game changers in the last Presidential Debate Somewhat lost in the abundance of fabrications and outright lies, came the real game changers in, thankfully, the last Presidential Debate. The exchange of words began when Lying Joe became the unquestionable loser and President Donald J. Trump became the unequivocal winner - by a virtual landslide. As it was in 1992, and as it is still today, It’s the Economy Stupid! And, then oil, as if gushing up from the ground, took the kill shot. At the very moment, when Sleepy-Joe began explaining how, He “would use federal power to require Americans to wear face masks in public” and return to more lockdowns based on new reports of increased Covid-19 numbers. As if waiting for this exact opportunity like a true gamer, Donald Trump said, “We can’t close up our nation or you’re not going to have a nation.” “We have to open our country… this is a massive country with a massive economy.” The Donald, knowing he had worn-out-Joe on the ropes, then asked, “So, would you close down the oil industry?” Where Biden weakly replied, “I would transition [away] from the oil industry, yes.” To which Trump countered, smiling like a Cheshire cat, “So basically, what you are saying, is you are going to destroy the oil industry. Will you please remember that Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania? Oklahoma? Ohio? “ Right there and then, Trump won and Biden lost. Last man out turn off the lights. This party is over. End of the story!

Biden and Harris know they are about to be run over by the Trump Train Don’t we wish it was that simple? And, so we begin with my ‘educated guesstimate’ of what will eventually happen on November 3rd and in the immediate aftermath. The problem for the Democrats has always been that they knew they didn’t have a candidate who was capable of beating President Trump – legitimately - so they had to change the rules of the game. Disregarding Joe’s seemingly advanced stages of dementia, they decided to prop-him-up and began a war-game process with only four scenarios, under the phony title of the Transition Integrity Project (TIP), where ironically not an ounce of integrity was expended. But, the American people are not stupid and now know for certain that Sleepy Joe has been nothing more than a place holder for the most radical person in the history of the Senate, his running mate, Kamala Harris. In the meantime, TIP purposely never played out a scenario where Trump won the popular vote, because their goal was to begin getting the false narrative into the hands of their complicit journalists, that there is no way that Donald Trump can win reelection without cheating, which by the way is a classic tactic from their mentor Saul Alinsky. Although, strategize they did, but one scenario that TIP planners overlooked was President Trump’s massive grassroots MAGA movement with hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic American loyalists coming together in almost every state in the country. And, based on the ground reports, not only are Trump’s 3-4 rallies per day with overflowing devoted followers, there are many more homegrown KAG rallies with hundreds, if not thousand of cars mile after mile, known as the Trump Train, with banners, flags and horns for Trump on highways and through many towns and villages in every state from sea to shining sea. One comment overheard this past Saturday, while in the dark blue state of New Jersey, as a 250-300 car rally passed by, one women turned to her friend saying, “If this is happening here in New Jersey, Biden is in real serious trouble.” And, the truth be told, you can feel it in the air, as Biden, aka: Harris, know they are about to be run over by that very same - Trump Train.

The caution sign warns us of—A Bumpy Road Ahead! However, we must be mindful, that there are some very rich and powerful forces who will continue their surreptitious plan right through election day and into the night when, hypothetically, President Trump will have won over 36 or more MAGA states including five or six of the all-important battleground contests, putting him with over 300 Electoral College votes locked in the bank, as the saying goes. And, yes, under normal circumstances these kind of numbers would give him the right to claim an absolute landslide victory. Nevertheless, if there is any way to keep one of the TIP scenarios in place, the next phase, which will become extremely difficult, minute by the minute, is for the networks and big tech social media platforms to remain silent, attempting to convince their viewers/readers that the race is still too close to call and that we must wait until all their (fake) mail-in votes are counted. Unfortunately, the truth will break through their deceptive war-games, their fraudulent mail-in voting scheme, and their last firewall of silence, because like a breath of fresh air, Donald J. Trump will ride a big red wave, taking back the House and keeping the Senate, and once more he will stand tall having been re-elected POTUS - For Four More Years! Get back to work! Open up the economy! It no longer even matters whether Joe concedes or not, as you might recall, Hillary never did in 2016. But, before we break out all the hats and horns, we must address the potential chaos this winning announcement will bring to Washington, DC and the streets of many Democratic-controlled cities. The caution sign warns us of—A Bumpy Road Ahead!





Last chance! Final warning! Remember that their marching orders were that Trump can only win by cheating, and with their lust for revenge that he has claimed victory, ramping up for this very moment will be the well-known marauders of BLM and Antifa, who will now be joined by other radical groups such as ShutDownDC, who will all come together as an organized Color Revolution with plans to remove President Trump from office by force. Please know that from a tactical standpoint, it made little to no sense to advertise their TIP plans for anarchy, but as long as they did, it became extremely beneficial that President Trump heard them. While taking their threat seriously, he activated over one million military personnel for Operation Warp Speed, which had been (advertised) to have soldiers assigned to every state for distribution of a Covid vaccine, but their orders under the Insurrection Act could easily shift (as covertly planned) to the more present danger of assisting local law enforcement and the National Guard in taking down the violent uprising against the newly reelected President of the United States. Last chance! Final warning! If you presently live in or around a large metropolitan area or in any democratic-controlled state, you should already have made plans to get out for at least two to three weeks, just in case. Gorilla warfare in the streets can become an exceedingly dangerous place to find yourself, especially when it is happening right outside your front door. For safety sake, plan not to be there. When will it all end? My prayer to the Good Lord is that by the fourth Thursday in November, as we come together with family and friends, as people get back to work, with a new robust economy in our near future, and a ceremonial throwing of that mandated face mask into the fireplace, will be just one more glorious thing for us to be Thankful for, so that we will soon be able to do with our faces what they were always meant to do - SMILE! Let Freedom Ring! Amen!



