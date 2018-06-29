Mad Max Vs. the Super Elite

During his speech in Fargo, ND last night President Trump named Congresswoman Maxine “Mad Max” Waters the new face of the Democratic Party. Her and Pelosi—yikes.

Let’s face it, they’ve been stone cold losers, the elite. So, let them keep calling themselves the elite. But we’re going to call ourselves – and remember you work harder than they do and you are indeed smarter than them—from now on let’s call ourselves the super elite. We are the super elite.—President Donald Trump at Fargo, ND 6/27/18

The Left in 2018: Unhinged

Between Pelosi and Waters voters will be falling over each other to vote Republican next fall. It won’t be a red wave, it’ll be a red tsunami. The GOP already has a great video ad that underlines the morally bankrupt, vicious, mentally unhinged nature of today’s Democratic Party.

Democrats have been well and truly outed as the sly, lying, fiscally moronic anti-American dweebs that they have devolved into.

They have no answers that have not already been shown to be lame and worthless. So, all they can of think to do is “resist.”

Resist America becoming great again, and double down on slurs, smears, threats, insults, and violence. It is their ultimate fallback position and all they have left.





