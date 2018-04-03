Life, Liberty & Levin

Mark Levin has a sit down conversation with former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese III

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



On Sunday, Mark Levin has a sit down conversation with former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese III, to discuss his time served under Ronald Reagan, and his experience watching President Reagan journey from governor to president, and finally an overview of the constitution.

Mark Levin is an American lawyer, author, and radio personality. He is the host of syndicated radio show The Mark Levin Show, as well as LevinTV and now Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News.