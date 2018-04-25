Maxine Waters: ‘Comey has no credibility’—except when he’s trashing Trump. Then, ‘I believe him’

When Comey sent that letter, and later rattled off that list of Hillary Clinton’s crimes, they couldn’t wait to tell you how awful he was.

As you probably know, Democrats can’t stand James Comey. They think he’s an incompetent liar who’s in over his head and has tarnished the good name of the FBI. He has no credibility, is untrustworthy, and his judgment is – at the very best – flawed. …Oh wait, sorry. They used to think that.

As you can see, California Representative Maxine Waters was front-and-center in the Dems’ Comey-trashing movement. However, that was before he wrote a book that rips Trump with a series of non-bombshell opinions, insinuations, and petty, after-the-fact, observations.

Now, Dems are torn. They desperately want to use Comey’s tell-all as ammunition, but it’s difficult to do so when you spent so much time trashing its author. …Unless, that is, you’re Maxine Waters. If you are, you don’t care what you’ve said in the past. Take a look at her insane, completely laughable, answer when asked about her infamous “Comey has no credibility” line:

“I’ve tried to clarify that and to say, yes, coming out of that classified briefing, I said that, and I certainly meant it. However, I think it is quite different when you take a look at Comey and his relationship to the president, what he said, what he’s done. I believe him. I believe him, yes. So then was then and now was now.”

In other words; she is absolutely sticking by her assertion that Comey has no credibility – unless he says something she agrees with. If he does, well, then it’s the gospel truth and no one should question it. That is full Maxine Waters and, as everyone knows, you should NEVER go full Maxine Waters.