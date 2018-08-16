Oh, and President Trump--I would waste no time in granting McRaven's desire to have his security clearance revoked, he deserves the "honor."

McRaven is No Admiral of Mine



Former CIA director John Brennan, whose security clearance you revoked on Wednesday, is one of the finest public servants I have ever known. Few Americans have done more to protect this country than John. He is a man of unparalleled integrity, whose honesty and character have never been in question, except by those who don’t know him. Therefore, I would consider it an honor if you would revoke my security clearance as well, so I can add my name to the list of men and women who have spoken up against your presidency.—William McRaven “Revoke my security clearance, too, Mr. President” It is traditional to often address former military officers, especially those of high rank, by their former grade—colonel, general, commander, admiral, etc. But I will make an exception with William McRaven, who is not worthy of his former title of admiral in my book.

In my book McRaven is a disgrace to the uniform of the US Navy, a disgrace to my beloved SEAL Teams, and a disgrace to the US military as a whole. McRaven is obviously quite smart, so stupidity is no excuse for his behavior. Which leaves…I don’t know what. Ignorance? Delusion? Arrogance? Naivete? Too much time spent among the Pentagon’s “perfumed princes?” All the above and more? In any event, he is not fit to shine the shoes of someone such as Admiral James “Ace” Lyons (USN Ret.), a true American patriot who has never forgotten his oath to defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. According to Mr. Guandolo—a former SWAT team leader at the FBI, counterterrorism and Muslim Brotherhood specialist and Marine platoon commander—what should be an issue was the Saudis’ targeted recruitment of Mr. Brennan to the ideology of Islam while he was serving as the CIA station chief in Riyadh. This was not just a conversion but a political act by a foreign intelligence service.—ADM James A. Lyons 2/19/13 “The Islamic Cloud Over Brennan and Hagel” Former CIA boss John Brennan’s thuggish looks and demeanor put me in mind of Hitler’s head of the “Brown Shirts,” Ernst Rohm. Not that they are doppelgangers or anything, but I get the same creepy vibe from them both. There is, of course, no law against giving off bad vibes, and I have no proof whatsoever that Brennan is a Muslim convert…but there is certainly a wealth of circumstantial evidence that leads me to strongly suspect that Brennan is not the pure-as-the-driven-snow American patriot that McRaven makes him out to be.

After President Trump recently revoked his security clearance Brennan tweeted that his “principles are worth far more than clearances.” To which Benghazi hero Kris “Tanto” Paronto replied: “My principles are greater than clearances too John, especially when you and the @CIA Kool-Aid drinkers punished us for not going along with the Benghazi cover-up story in order to protect you, @HillaryClinton’s & @BarackObama’s failures. You put your politics before us.” I suppose We the People will have to wait, and wait, and wait some more before the truth finally comes out about the soft coup against President Trump involving the Steele Dossier, Fusion GPS, the FBI, DOJ, and God knows who and what else. In the meantime, I will be casting a jaundiced eye on Brennan, Clapper, the Ohrs, the Clintons, and their ilk—call me cynical. One thing for sure, I will not be holding any of them up as paragons of honesty, integrity, and patriotism. Oh, and President Trump—I would waste no time in granting McRaven’s desire to have his security clearance revoked, he deserves the “honor.”

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.