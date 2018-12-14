WhatFinger

Members Of Congress Will Now Have To Pay Out Of Pocket To Settle Sexual Harassment Claims

December 14, 2018

Members of Congress will no longer be able to rely on taxpayer money to settle sexual harassment and sexual misconduct claims, thanks to legislation passed just this week.

The Huffington Post reports that the final version of the bill passed Thursday, “sailing” through the House and Senate by unanimous consent, and will be on President Donald Trump’s desk awaiting a signature by the end of this week.—More….

