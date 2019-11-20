Rattlesnake is a delicacy in some quarters. But these Snakes in the Grass are inedible. They have poisoned America

MITT ROMNEY'S THIRD RUN

Mitt, Mitch & Co. or another #nevertrump must be licking their chops at the thought of Romney running again. But better strategize, and clear the playing field first of any challenger. Thus you have the logical conclusion to the five-year-long ongoing coup – the Impeachment Trial to prevent his future run. In other words, these Snakes in the Grass triumph.

Mitt’s capitulation to Obama’s blather If Trump survived the continuing onslaught of these Republican snakes—never mind the Democrats envisioning their own speedy demise in a future run against a re-emerging Trump—they would face a Master Chef who so gleefully sliced and diced his seventeen opponents at the 2016 primaries. Trump who would remind us: “He froze up!” —citing Mitt’s capitulation to Obama’s blather. For Democrats and the McConnell-Romney faction to let Trump wiggle out just when they think they have the upper hand with their false trial, fake indictment on false charges, an impeachment without witnesses and debate, without representation and due process, it would be strategic folly. As it were, now it’s just an obvious Witch Hunt to any fair observer; an unforgivable and treasonous miscarriage of justice. Google, Facebook Twitter and their media mates got away with fixing the elections in the US, but failed to black out the world that already has had access to the evidence of the election fraud Barack Obama orchestrated from his home in Washington DC. That being the very reason he never left town. The second impeachment came after the first failed. It failed after the Ukraine Hoax failed to frame the president for Joe Biden’s and Barack Obama’s crimes; after the Russia Hoax failed to frame the president for Hillary’s and Obama’s collusion with the Russians. The impeachment trial without due process will also fail to convict.

Massive Election Fraud was the only remedy Democrats had left Everything Democrats tried, even the Kavanaugh Circus, failed. Even with the legacy media, daytime and night time TV, social media putting their fingers on the scale of the election by blacking out the bad news on the Biden Crime Family failed. Removing the voices of Trump’s supporters, coupled with the Hollywood and academe elites’ interference, all failed. Democrats still lost 1,042 legislative seats in the 2016 landslide. To prevail, Massive Election Fraud was the only remedy Democrats had left. To prove election fraud never happened, their in-pocket media keep repeating and blaring from the rooftops as if on cue: “THERE’S NO ELECTION FRAUD!” Everything is so, unless it isn’t. There’s no election fraud that was witnessed by the tens of thousands of people lining up to hear Biden speak. Maybe I mean Trump? There was no election fraud by the campaign workers who signed a thousand affidavits swearing they saw it happen. WHAT YOU SAW GOING DOWN WAS THE DEMOCRAT’S REICHSTAG FIRE! WIKI: The Reichstag fire (German: Reichstagsbrand was an arson attack on the Reichstag building, home of the German parliament in Berlin, on Monday 27 February 1933, precisely four weeks after Adolf Hitler was sworn in as Chancellor of Germany. Hitler’s government …… attributed the fire to communist agitators…..The Nazi Party used the fire as a pretext to claim that communists were plotting against the German government, which made the fire pivotal in the establishment of Nazi Germany.

The invasion of the Capitol and fabricated impeachment aftermath was the Democrat’s Reichstag Fire The invasion of the Capitol and fabricated impeachment aftermath was the Democrat’s Reichstag Fire - a black ops/psy-ops, psychological warfare operation against the American People, and nothing less! It was the culmination of the ongoing coup by and for Democrats. It was sedition and treason on every level imaginable. This fact can be examined in the behavior of the former FBI Director who was party to the coup. He signed perjured FISA applications; earlier his boys illegally spied on the Trump campaign on Obama’s orders. A few days ago he stated: “The Republican Party should be burned to the ground!” The nation’s top law enforcement official, on behalf of the Deep State that he knows will protect him, declared civil war on half of America. This is “the patriot” with whom Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney, Jeff Flake and the gone-for-good John McCain are allied. The patriot James Comey and the patriot Mitt Romney are on the same page and will work well together when Romney becomes president, and Comey attorney general. Treason is why America got the photo op of 26,000 gun toting troops - to quell a riot at which at most 200 people agitated, antiFa amongst them – and disbanded before the troops arrived. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi had a week’s advance warning of a pending disturbance from James Comey’s FBI! I get it. Impeach for a riot that began an hour before the president ended his speech. Impeach for an incident where the perps admitted to the same FBI that they planned the riot days in advance?





Donald Trump is not the man who rolls over. Neither are we deplorables Maybe McConnell and Romney can explain to the American People how the president incited a riot that had begun, in planning and purpose, days before the president’s speech. Mitt and the other Republicans planning to run, or get their mates to run in 2022 and 2024, will get bubkis, not votes. Ditto for the Democrats salivating at the prospect of not having a Donald Trump against whom to debate. Maybe just stop him from even getting the opportunity? Donald Trump is not the man who rolls over. Neither are we deplorables. For if they tried to debate this master chef, they’d be sliced and diced, and then served. Rattlesnake is a delicacy in some quarters. But these Snakes in the Grass are inedible. They have poisoned America.



