If he can get away with this against a sitting president of the United States, how long do you think it will be before he and the rest of the Deep Staters turn fully against and come after us?

Mueller ends Attorney-Client Privilege and US Justice under the Law?



We have now reached the crisis point in the United States of America. No longer will attorney-client privilege be recognized by the US government if one is not a member of the Deep State. What was once used only against the most despicable of drug lords and other organized crime groups is now being liberally used against those who support the president of the United States…and now the president himself.

The presidency of Donald J. Trump has been fraught with opposition as has no other presidency in the history of our country. The leftist and increasingly criminal US chapter of the global Deep State is fighting with every illegal chicanery it can muster and is using the most devious and duplicitous group of hard-liner and even legally-sanctioned (not the ‘good’ sanction) group of cutthroats that ever darkened a courtroom. The frustrated Special Counsel Robert Mueller assigned to investigate potential collusion (not a crime by the way) between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign has not produced anything. Therefore, Malevolent Mueller—who has been involved in his own crimes in the past but has been allowed to get away with them (See “Mueller and the US Corruptocracy” – “Time to end Mueller’s Wild Reign of Malfeasance?” – “How is Conducting an Investigation Based upon Fake Evidence Legal?”)—is now engaging in regular “no knock” (literally break-down-the-doors) raids of Trump supporter’s homes in the middle of the night and businesses. And, along with his other highly suspicious endeavors (his direct participation in the highly ignored “Uranium One” scandal which still threatens our national defense comes to mind), Mueller protected mass murderer Whitey Bulger by giving him FBI “informant” status. Mueller also arranged to have 4 innocent people sent to prison. Note: The FBI from Mueller on. In my opinion, has been a den of corruption and iniquity. As long-time Democrat, legal and Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz observed: “He’s [Mueller] the guy who kept four innocent people in prison for many years in order to protect the cover of Whitey Bulger as an FBI informer. Those of us in Boston don’t have such a high regard for Mueller because we remember this story. The government had to pay out tens of millions of dollars because Whitey Bulger, a notorious mass murderer, became a government informer against the mafia . . . “And that’s regarded in Boston of one of the great scandals of modern judicial history. And Mueller was right at the center of it. So, he is not without criticism by people who know him in Boston.”

With Mueller’s latest move against President Trump’s personal attorney (who—as had Manafort—had been cooperating with the Mueller team), he has exhibited his true murky colors and is, essentially, telling anyone who works for or supports President Trump: “You’re not safe anywhere. No matter what deal we say that we’ll make with you…we won’t live up to it. Why? Because we don’t have to and can get away with it. There’s no more attorney-client privilege for any of you who support Donald Trump or anyone else we don’t like. My team and I operate beyond your foolish laws and anyone who even voted for Trump is now in jeopardy. We make our own laws!” This, folks, is precisely what this Mueller character is telling us. He is operating outside of US laws and has torn up our US Constitution. No one is safe now. This is the most perilous position We-the-People and our country have been in since the American Revolution. The Luciferian Left is now pushing for a second one. We have, finally, again reached the point of the government moving against the American people…and this time Mueller and this goons are using true KGB tactics. It appears that Mueller is the only one employing anything Russian. He has declared war against Trump and has now shown us that he will do anything to destroy him. If he can get away with this against a sitting president of the United States, how long do you think it will be before he and the rest of the Deep Staters turn fully against and come after us? “Woe to those who enact evil statutes and to those who constantly record unjust decisions”—Isaiah 10:1 Alan Dershowitz Rips Special Counsel Mueller as ‘a Partisan and Zealot (and protected crime kingpin Whitey Bulger):

Sher Zieve is an author and political commentator. Zieve’s op-ed columns are widely carried by multiple internet journals and sites, and she also writes hard news. Her columns have also appeared in The Oregon Herald, Dallas Times, Sacramento Sun, in international news publications, and on multiple university websites. Sher is also a guest on multiple national radio shows.