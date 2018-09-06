Multi-national corporations still giving Americans the bird

After the so-called North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was passed, many U.S. manufacturers closed their plants, packed up their jobs and moved to Mexico to take advantage of cheap labor, no unions, lower taxes and lax or non existent environmental laws. Levi-Strauss and Company was one of the first corporations to abandon America for greener pastures in Mexico. Levi saw lucrative profits waiting for them in Mexico, and without concern for American workers, they said adios to their American work force. Levi Strauss and Company dropped American workers like a bag of rotten potatoes and flipped us the bird.

However, giving Americans the bird once wasn’t enough for Levi Strauss. They are bringing the loot they made in foreign sweat shops back to the U.S. to support groups that oppose the Second Amendment. According to BizPac Review, Levi Strauss has joined forces with liberal billionaire Michael Bloomberg to form a new gun control group. And get this, “Levi Strauss will donate millions of dollars to a number of established gun control groups, and the company is pushing its employees to get involved.”



In an op-ed in Fortune Magazine, Levi Strauss president and CEO Chip Bergh said, “as business leaders with power in the public and political arenas, we simply cannot stand by silently when it comes to the issues that threaten the very fabric of the communities where we live and work.”



Obviously, Bergh must have been talking about the community based in Mexico or Thailand because that’s where most of Levi’s employees live and work. Levi Strauss only has one manufacturing plant in the U.S., and they make jeans, from foreign denim, that cost from $158 to $178 a pair.



Furthermore, Levi Strauss is a multi-national corporation, and that means they are not strictly an American company anymore. They are a globalist corporation. In fact, they support the globalist agenda, which is all about disarming Americans and turning the U.S. into another third world country, with a abundant supply of low wage peasants they can exploit to make their over priced products.



To be honest, I don’t buy Levi jeans anymore. In my experience, Levi jeans don’t last as long as other jeans that sell for a fraction of the price Levi charges for theirs. With that being said, I found an American company that makes jeans out of quality U.S. denim right here in the USA. Texas Jeans makes quality jeans in the USA for about $29.00 a pair, and they don’t use corporate profits to fund anti-Constitutional groups. If Texas Jeans can make quality US jeans for $29.00 a pair, then Levi is charging about 6 times more than their jeans are worth.

Finally, judging by the amount of money the Levi corporation has to pour into anti-gun groups, they obviously have too much money. What’s really sickening is that Levi management is using corporate profits to fund groups that oppose our Constitutional rights. But, we can do something about that. We can all stop buying their products. That’s the only way we can fight back against globalist corporations that use their wealth to fund anti-Constitutional groups. I will never buy another product made by Levi again. That’s my bird to Mr. Bergh and Levi Strauss. They gave us the bird twice, and now it’s our turn to return the favor.