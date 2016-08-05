And the civil and human rights of self defense - is the very first and most significant human right above all other human and civil rights

My Human and Civil Rights and the 2nd Amendment are NOT Negotiable!

Never acknowledged by media pundits, culture warriors, politicians and law professors, and even constitutional scholars raised on Marx and Engels, is the fact that the 2nd Amendment does not give “permission” for American citizens to possess firearms. Never acknowledged by media pundits, culture warriors, politicians and law professors, and even constitutional scholars raised on Marx and Engels, is the fact that the 2nd Amendment does not give “permission” for American citizens to possess firearms. Nor does the 2nd define the militia, other than rulings have cited later definitions based on the Founder’s written statements. One of which is that the militia, meaning any capable citizen who could wield firearms, was obligated to purchase a military firearm with his own funds and have them at the ready. A firearm refers to weapons that propel a deadly projectile using an explosive force. All firearms are otherwise assault weapons designed for, and are of, military origins. Accordingly, all firearms are military weapons. All firearms are assault weapons. Specifically if one used them to assault someone. Meaning, when the political left wants to ban “assault weapons” they mean all weapons, including pistols and revolvers. All bricks, hammers, ashtrays, edged weapons including saws, potato peelers and screwdrivers happen to be assault weapons. All trucks are assault weapons that can kill more people in one incident than any mass shooting has ever killed.

DANCING WITH THE STARS, ER, GUNS Not known to the general public and juvenile shouters at the organized and produced by Hollywood producers rock concerts who’ve been producing the same rock concerts for the Pussyhat, MeToo, antiFa and the rest of the anti-Trump marches with the same usual suspects who speak, no ‘permission’ for the citizen to own private firearms was ever held up by Supreme Court Judge Anton Scalia in the DC v. Heller ruling, the Supreme Court itself, the Founders, Donald Trump, the NRA, the Bill of Rights, God, Jesus, or the US Constitution. All the marches breathlessly publicized by the Trump-hating media since Donald Trump was elected were actually anti-Trump marches financed and organized by those who voted for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. The children and stars of the victims of Parkland are merely props in an act we have seen before. Not known to the masses of the historically ignorant and the unselfknowing is that government cannot confer rights. It cannot give ‘permission’ for you to buy a firearm. Or take rights away. Or decline ‘permission.’ Not known to the Group Thinkers is that government has no rights to confer because government doesn’t possess rights itself. Government only has, and must act on, the authority to protect your constitutional rights its officials swore to uphold upon assuming office. On other words, to deny a constitutional right after having sworn to uphold it is plain treason. ‘The People’ give government all the authority it has…and can take all of it from it. For the lemmings of Group Thinkers - as opposed to the American Thinkers - understanding of rights is as unfathomable as the understanding of self and why Donald Trump is their president.. Nor did the Bill of Rights create an intellectual inversion of both time and meaning in which the Founding Fathers referred to the National Guard established in 1903 when describing the people’s militia in the Bill of Rights ratified in 1791. Unless the haters of human rights, the US Constitution and the Bill would have us think that the Founders were in possession of a time machine, the technology of which they declined to pass on to the world.

Or would have us think, as former Judge Stevens has when he suggested the repeal of the Second Amendment, that you should ignore the only restriction that has ever existed in the 2nd Amendment: THE RESTRICTIONS IN THE 2nd are ON GOVERNMENT and JUDGE STEVENS & CoPatriots! Only the government is restricted against governing people in possession of firearms and over all other rights, as these are stated in the 2nd and other Amendments. Only government is restricted from encroaching (infringing) on the human and civil right of self and family defense natural law asserts as a human and civil right. And a moral norm. For Judge Stevens doesn’t even seem to understand the words “Shall Not Be Infringed.” The SCOTUS ruling, Washington DC v. Heller affirmed, among others, the PRINCIPLES and meaning enshrined in the Second, not merely the words. It is the right to self-defense, a human right that pre-existed the US Constitution, English Law, and the Bill of Rights, legislatures and judges. The principle existed independently of opinions, rules, laws on the books, and government authority and edict. It exists today independently of whatever CNN’s talking heads are instructed to say, free of man-made law, and free of the outpouring of nonsense from the mouths of inexperienced and clueless children propagandized to read pre-prepared speeches by gun control advocacy groups who financed them with tens of millions and cynically use children for their own purposes. The principle is free of sloganeering from the gun control lobby backed by the DNC, George Soros’ JOYCE Foundation and the The Clinton Foundations, and free of demagoguing politicians and rap and Hollywood stars. It is so because the principle of self defense, the right to your own life, is natural law, a moral imperative.

Continued below... HUMAN AND CIVIL RIGHTS EXIST INDEPENDENT OF LAW And the civil and human rights of self defense - the right to your own life - as defined by the EQUALITY AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION, is the very first and most significant human right above all other human and civil rights. It parallels the right of a nation to its sovereignty, immigration laws, and borders. The human and civil right to your property includes your right to your guns (which are, personal property) and the use of them in the defense of your property, family, Confederate flags if you will, and life! The Second TRUMPS—no pun intended - all other rights. For without it, no other right can be exercised. Restrictions on firearms were always racist and class and religiously-motivated—and supremacist. Gun restrictions have always been promoted by elitists immune to restictions upon themselves, as they have been immune to FBI investigations and prosecution. Gun control always ended in disaster, suffering, and often, GENOCIDE.

THEY TELL YOU, “MY BODY IS WORTH MORE THAN YOUR BODY!” For they understand that the your right prevents those who would take what you have and what you had earned, including your property and freedoms, by those who want it because they think you shouldn’t have it. The right equalizes humanity between those who can pay for armed bodyguards with semi-auto and assault weapons and FBI investigations that clear them of crimes (some happen to be politicians who would deprive you of the right); and those of you who cannot afford a similar level of protection. MARCH FOR ALL OUR LIVES we say, not just of children while they’re at school! MARCH FOR ALL OUR LIVES shall be the new slogan. Because ALL LIVES MATTER. The Second Amendment is the PALLADIUM OF LIBERTY, as I and REASON Magazine affirmed. Justice John Paul Stevens Is Wrong About the Second Amendment, Again The retired justice wants to claw back parts of the Bill of Rights. Too bad we do not. (c) Andrew G. Benjamin

Andrew G. Benjamin is a real estate and tax specialist, equities trader, a former economic advisor to New York city mayor Rudy Giuliani; serving on the transition team’s Subcommittee on Taxation, Finance and the Budget. Benjamin also wrote extensively about intelligence, economic issues, the Mideast, terrorism, technology, high end audio and transnational politics.