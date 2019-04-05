Ocasio-Cortez: U.S. Deliberately Drugging Kids In Cages Due To 'Their National Origin'

By Daily Wire —— Bio and Archives--April 5, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks while streaming an Instagram live video of herself drinking and assemblying furniture in her apartment.—More…..
Ocasio-Cortez claims without evidence that CBP officials are “deliberately” trying to “cage children and inject them with drugs” because “of their national origin” pic.twitter.com/ZEwu7AvCv3— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 4, 2019
