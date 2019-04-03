Congress enabled the Russian Delusion scam by passing unconstitutional legislation like the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, that circumvents the Constitution

Open Letter to Congress

It’s astonishing to watch members of Congress go on live television and pretend they don’t know how the Russian Delusion happened. A Republican congressman went on Fox and said, “we are going to look into what happened and look for ways to prevent it from happening again.” Translation: We are going to use this to pass more tyrannical laws that restrict and oppress the people. For the record, Congress, you enabled the scam by creating an unconstitutional secret court, a Star Chamber, to spy on American citizens. Remember FISA, congressman?

FISA court enabled the Obama administration to violate the Constitutional rights of everyone involved in the Trump campaign As a matter of fact, a FISA court enabled the Obama administration to violate the Constitutional rights of everyone involved in the Trump campaign including the President, but there’s not one member of Congress, other than Rand Paul, who has acknowledged that fact. That begs the question: Is Congress so stupid that they can’t figure out how it happened, or is it that Congress doesn’t really want to prevent it from happening again? Either way, Congress has a reputation for side stepping issues, kicking the can down the road and creating new problems. Moreover, Congress has a long standing reputation, well deserved I might add, for being a bunch of self serving politicians. The are many reasons why Americans think you are self serving politicians, and it goes all the way back to 1912 when Congressional Democrats sold America out to foreign bankers through the Federal Reserve Act. Congress not only turned America into a debtor nation, they put the American people on the hook for the debt—without the people’s consent. Furthermore, Congress not only gave the farm away to foreign banksters they farmed out their constitutional responsibilities to unelected bureaucrats who run federal agencies that Congress created for that purpose. Congress created an alphabet soup of federal agencies run by unelected bureaucrats that have the power to make laws under the guise of rules and regulations. Congress also created the Department of Education that turned U.S. schools and universities into indoctrination centers that turn out a steady stream of socialist morons that think the electoral college is a university. On top of that, Congress gave their Constitutional duty to regulate foreign trade and commerce to foreign bureaucrats under the guise of trade agreements. Talk about sell outs!

Republicans had a chance to restore faith in the Republican party by repealing Obamacare Additionally, another Republican congressman went on Fox and said, “the American people don’t trust government anymore, and we have to do what we can to restore faith in government.” Hey congressman, try listening to the people who elected you and keeping your promises. Republicans had a chance to restore faith in the Republican party by repealing Obamacare. Remember Obamacare, Congressman, that you promised to repeal? We are still waiting for you to fulfill that promise. We don’t want another socialist replacement for Obamacare, we want it repealed, period. To put it into perspective, the socialist Affordable Care Act caused the cost of health insurance to become UN-affordable for most Americans, but Congress didn’t share in the inflated costs because they voted themselves a Rolls Royce heathcare plan at the public’s expense. And even though Obamacare is unconstitutional, the Supreme Court, charged with protecting and preserving the Constitution, found a way around it. What’s irritating about it is that the majority of Americans were opposed to Obamacare, but we had no voice in the matter. Furthermore, Congress has proven, time and time again, that the people do not have a voice in government. Congress passes tyrannical legislation like the phony Patriot Act, reinstated as the phony Freedom Act, that violates our constitutional rights, but we have no way to redress these wrongs, no voice speaking on our behalf, although that’s what Congress is suppose to be - our voice not our oppressors. We don’t have faith in government because we have to accept anything Congress, bureaucrats and courts throw at us, whether it’s constitutional or not. Speaking of throwing things at us, Congress occasionally throws some scraps at us. The last Social Security raise is a good example of that. An elderly widow, who gets $960 a month, was excited when she heard that a generous Congress approved a 2.8 percent increase in her monthly allowance. I didn’t have the heart to tell her that 2.8 percent of her monthly government allowance wouldn’t buy much. But that’s how socialism works. The government decides how much the people get to live on as well as the quality of healthcare they get.

Congress gives away billions of dollars to foreign governments each year Hey Congress, I know that law school graduates aren’t required to be proficient in math, but 2.8 percent of nothing is still nothing no matter how you figure it. The cost of living raises you approve isn’t enough to cover the inflation of 20 years ago. Generous? I don’t think so. You are only generous with other people’s money if there’s something in it for you. Furthermore, Congress gives away billions of dollars to foreign governments each year, but giving a decent social security raise is too costly for Congress to consider. There’s just nothing in it for Congress, and it might cut into the billions of dollars Congress gives to oppressive governments, that people are fleeing from. It might also take away from the trillions of dollars that Congress wastes each year on government contracts to their friends, family and associates. And Congress wonders why we call them self serving politicians. To sum it up, Congress enabled the Russian Delusion scam by passing unconstitutional legislation like the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, that circumvents the Constitution, and by creating an overblown federal bureaucracy where unelected bureaucrats have the power to make laws and pull off political scams like the Russian Delusion. In a nutshell, all the problems that we face today were created and facilitated by Congress. Finally, if Congress is really serious about preventing another Russian Delusion and restoring faith in government, they will start by repealing FISA and all the other unconstitutional and oppressive legislation they passed. They will also start dismantling the useless federal bureaucracies they created, including the Department of Education. Unless Congress does all that, they are not fooling anyone except themselves and morons who voted for the likes of Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, AOC and Bernie Sanders.

<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>