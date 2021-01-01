Part Two: Alert: the operation to squash protests in America

What will happen when enough young people, who want to tear down the structures of the monopolists, realize those same men are bankrolling them in the streets?

You see, it wasn’t just Trump waving six loaded machine guns and a Stinger missile in the air and ordering his million troops to march on the Capitol and break in. It wasn’t just the Trumpers inside the Capitol looking for legislators to kidnap and ransom. It wasn’t just that. No, it was/is Trumpers planning and carrying out assaults on all 50 state Capitols. INSURRECTION against the very foundations of our democracy and way of life. Related:

“Democracy is hanging by a thread…” That’s the message. “Insurrection must be stopped.” (To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed) Domestic terrorism (unless somehow the Russians could also be dragged into the story). It’s NATIONAL SECURITY. And…we’re clear. That’s tonight’s news broadcast. Thanks, everybody. Get some sleep. We start this same train moving again tomorrow morning. Same story. New made-up details. What’s going on? Here’s one thing: stop the COVID protests. Conflate people breaking out of COVID lockdowns because they’re desperate…with evil plots to blow up Capitol buildings because of Trump. Mix and match. Merge. Melt one into the other. Broadcast the impression that “it’s all one thing.” This is a rerun of the old playbook strategy from the 1960s. Conflate marches against the Vietnam War with kids dropping LSD and trying to fly off buildings, with Black Panther members committing murder, with the Weather Underground planting bombs, with the Yippie-led street riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Outcome? Nixon won the election and kept the War going. FBI agents were infiltrating Leftist groups and urging “violent solutions.” Don’t you think we could be seeing some of that FBI COINTELPRO action now? In the 1960s, roughly speaking, the playbook was used against the Left. Now it’s being used against the Right. It’s the same op, different players. In both cases, “Democracy is hanging by a thread…” That’s the message. “Insurrection must be stopped.”

Socialism, in a nutshell, equals ultra-rich elites owning the free market, cutting out competition, and creating more powerful, overarching, central governments Then, the short-term goal was to keep the Vietnam War humming. Now, it’s destroy resistance to the brutal lockdowns. Paid propaganda pros don’t care which messages they’re hired to spread. They only care about technique. In the 1960s, the political Right was the Establishment. Now it’s the political Left. They’re both controlled by Money. Big Money. New World Order money. Call it Fascism, Socialism, Communism, Globalism, Technocracy, it doesn’t matter. All these names mean: top-down control. The elite players are bent on destroying the essence of the Constitution and individual freedom. Here is a backgrounder I wrote on this whole subject: Socialism: triumph for corporate criminals In several recent articles, I’ve exposed the myth that socialism is a revolution of and for the people. I’ve presented evidence that socialism is actually a movement owned, operated, and funded by ultra-wealthy elites. Dupes, foot soldiers, blind idealists, indoctrinated students, and low-level thugs are recruited through cutouts to serve the agenda of Rockefeller Globalists, for example, who are determined to bring about worldwide socialism. Socialism, in a nutshell, equals ultra-rich elites (represented by the Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg, etc.) owning the free market, cutting out competition, and creating more powerful, overarching, central governments.

Hidden in the plan is the granting of greater dominion to mega-corporations Hidden in the plan is the granting of greater dominion to mega-corporations. This is a key fact. The US Constitution was a document that established extremely limited central government. Regardless of the motives of the authors and the state legislatures that ratified it, the ideas contained in the Constitution were, and are, extremely oppressive toward large centralized structures controlling the people. But there was another factor present at the beginning of the American Republic. At the dawn of the United States, corporations were chartered and thus allowed to operate by the individual states. If a corporation, in the eyes of a state legislature, violated a basic trust by harming the people, committing offenses against the citizenry, the legislature could summarily cancel their charter and literally exile them from the state. This power followed, in part, from the fact that corporations were not and are not individuals. They do not have the rights and freedoms of individuals. Corporations were not granted the rights of citizens in the Constitution. Richard Grossman, an activist and scholar of US corporate history, unearthed and made lucid these facts. At the birth of the American Republic, therefore, there was a double limitation on power. Central government and corporations were both strapped and shackled. Of course, just as the federal government has been allowed to expand like an unchecked fungus, so has corporate power. Under socialism (aka Globalism), mega-corporate power is the prow of a ship that sails on and on and conquers the economies of the world.





None Dare call It Conspiracy Corporate crimes go unpunished. Contrary to popular belief, the real agenda of socialism has nothing to do with prosecuting those crimes. The idea, for example, that greater socialism in America would defeat Monsanto [now Bayer] is ludicrous in the extreme. Monsanto [Bayer] is one of the components of actual socialism—-the real, not the fake, version. Again, socialism is by, for, and of the ultra-wealthy elites. It is not a movement on behalf of the downtrodden. As Gary Allen puts it in his 1971 classic, None Dare call It Conspiracy: “…pressure from above and pressure from below… The pressure from above comes from secret, ostensibly respectable Comrades in the government and [elite Globalist] Establishment, forming, with the radicalized mobs in the streets below, a giant pincer around middle-class society. The street rioters are pawns, shills, puppets, and dupes for an oligarchy of elitist conspirators working above to turn America’s limited government into an unlimited government with total control over our lives and property.” “The American middle class is being squeezed to death by a vise. In the streets we have avowed revolutionary groups… Virtually all members of these groups sincerely believe that they are fighting the Establishment. In reality they are an indispensable ally of the Establishment in fastening Socialism on all of us. The naive radicals think that under Socialism the ‘people’ will run everything. Actually, it will be a clique of Insiders in total control, consolidating and controlling all wealth. That is why these schoolboy Lenins and teenage Trotskys are allowed to roam free and are practically never arrested or prosecuted. They are protected. If the Establishment wanted the revolutionaries stopped, how long do you think they would be tolerated?” Gary Allen wrote that passage in 1971. Does it ring a familiar bell now? As philosopher George Santayana famously wrote in 1905, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Equally famous is the prescription for all advertising: repeat the same message over and over, so it sinks into the mind and forms a false impression of truth.





Socialism is actually emanating from the elite of the elite Thus it has been with the basic message of socialism. “This is a form of government that finally serves the people. It is the people rising up to take the reins of power.” Once that notion is rigidly fixed in consciousness, it is impossible to believe socialism is actually emanating from the elite of the elite. Fortunately, more and more people are waking up to the basic con of fake news, which doesn’t only broadcast distorted current events spooling out through screens, day by day. Basic themes of fake news also span decades and even centuries. What will happen when enough young people, who want to tear down the structures of the monopolists, realize those same men are bankrolling them in the streets? What will happen when these young people realize their teachers and mentors and handlers and professors have been feeding them the precise reverse of the truth? As long as independent media continue to proliferate, that day is coming.

