Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 Americans who’d been held hostage there

Welcome home, gentlemen:

The longest-imprisoned of the three, Kim Dong Chul, had been sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years hard labor for espionage. The two others — Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim — were working at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology when they were detained about a year ago.

The family of prisoner Tony Kim said in a statement, “We are very grateful for the release of our husband and father, Tony Kim, and the other two American detainees. We want to thank all of those who have worked toward and contributed to his return home. We also want to thank the President for engaging directly with North Korea. Mostly, we thank God for Tony’s safe return.”

They added, “We appreciate all of the support and prayers of friends and even strangers during this challenging year. You are dear to our hearts. We ask that you continue to pray for the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held.”

Little is known about why the three were detained or what conditions they faced in North Korean custody.