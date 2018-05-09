Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 Americans who’d been held hostage there

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--May 9, 2018
Hopefully we didn’t agree to lift sanctions or turn a blind eye to the Norks’ nuclear pursuits as the price for this, but for now let’s be happy for the men whose freedom has finally been won.
I could be wrong, but my guess is that we gave them nothing. Bowl Cut Jr. is clearly motivated to make this meeting with Trump happen (I won’t call it a “summit” because that elevates Kim way above his actual station), and it’s not surprising that Pompeo would make it clear a meeting is a nonstarter while the Norks are still holding American citizens.
The longest-imprisoned of the three, Kim Dong Chul, had been sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years hard labor for espionage. The two others — Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim — were working at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology when they were detained about a year ago.
The family of prisoner Tony Kim said in a statement, “We are very grateful for the release of our husband and father, Tony Kim, and the other two American detainees. We want to thank all of those who have worked toward and contributed to his return home. We also want to thank the President for engaging directly with North Korea. Mostly, we thank God for Tony’s safe return.”
They added, “We appreciate all of the support and prayers of friends and even strangers during this challenging year. You are dear to our hearts. We ask that you continue to pray for the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held.”
Little is known about why the three were detained or what conditions they faced in North Korean custody.
It’s easy to find fault with any American who makes the decision to enter North Korea, knowing full well the nature of the regime. But that in no way excuses the actions of the Norks to imprison them, and no American administration could justify simply leaving an American to rot in such conditions – although saying that does no good for Kayla Mueller.
The Norks have generally believed – and not without some justification – that they can take American hostages and win rewards for doing so, usually in the form of some sort of sanction concession or other economic assistance conferred by the U.S. and/or our allies. If they didn’t get anything here, apart from a chance to meet with Trump, then perhaps they’re learning there will no longer be rewards for such behavior.
Then again, the only thing these people usually learn is new ways to pull the wool over the eyes of U.S. presidents. Bringing home these Americans is a positive development, but I hope it doesn’t blind President Trump to the reality of this regime and the very real threat it still poses.
