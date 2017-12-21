Reset, Restore, or Ruin

President Donald Trump’s Reset-Restore Master Plan To Reclaim Control of The Government



We can all agree that government is an extremely complicated process, and few of us have an understanding or know the true timing of President Trump’s reset-restore master plan to reclaim control of our government; but, know that he/they have been working The Plan even before he accepted their offer to run for president. Please trust The Plan. Although we need to somewhat blindly accept these facts, we can still see a pattern of statements, dates, or dots-connected to give us an-educated-guess as to what might be going on and when. With that in mind, let the educated guessing begin!

On October 13, 2016, then candidate Donald Trump made one of his most critically-important campaign speeches. It’s interesting that he chose that exact date because a 10:13 is the most important NYPD radio code for immediately-dropping-everything-and-assisting-a-policeman-in-distress. His well-structured statement from nearly two years ago included the following: “This is a crossroads in the history of our civilization that will determine whether or not we the people reclaim control over our government. The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, it’s the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deal, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies….”

Today, our country is in distress. President Trump has put out a 10:13 for all good citizens to drop everything and come to the aid of their country. The reset of law and order is at hand.



Another date of note, December 21, 2017, as we were all busy preparing for our Christmas holiday, President Trump, quietly signed an Executive Order (EO) to declare a National Emergency… “…with respect to the universal and extraordinary threat to the National Security posed by corruption around the world… which has weakened democratic institutions; degraded the Rule of Law… and undermined economic values…” An astute observer might agree that the United States of America was to be included in his aforementioned “...around the world…” (Epochtimes, Dec. 21, 2017)



Then on March 1, 2018, John Miranda insightfully explained, “While everyone was once again distracted… our president was finishing up a few more things in preparation for what was to come…” Wherein President Trump signed EO 13823 regarding Sedition, Treason, Espionage, Court Martial and Military Tribunals. Senator Lindsey Graham expands on this EO below.

As we continue to connect the date-dots we come to August 31st with a Presidential Proclamation that September 2018 will be National Preparedness Month. “All Americans should prepare for potential disaster… practicing a family response plan…” And we have to stop and ask ourselves why now? Why preparedness on a national level? Is our President warning us that there is a potential for a man-made disaster, such as pre-planned civil disorder and rioting when long-awaited-for-arrests are finally made - or possibly a far worse disaster?



And, then came September 5th where Senator Lindsey Graham asked what are being called ‘a curious line of questions’ when he inquired of Judge Brett Kavanaugh about military tribunals for civilians. Was he sending a subtle message to the corrupt members of congress? Immediately the elusive Q published Post #2093 highlighting Graham’s inquiries:

- Interesting line of questions

- Normal?

- Military law v. Criminal law

- Think EO

- Think HRC Panic

- Do you believe in coincidences?

- You have more than you know

- Q



The FISA documents are in the process of being declassified. All the names and the subversive deeds of their owners will be known to all. There is a true state of panic in DC. They know that it goes all the way to Obama. What do trapped rats do?



Is Q right? Do we have more than we know? If so, then our educated guess is that it is no longer a question of if HRC and BHO, along with hundreds of the Deep State Cabal, will soon be arrested. It is now only a question of which LEO or FBI Agent will have the distinct honor of putting the cuffs on each of them. And, will it be done during National Preparedness Month, or the last month before Midterm Elections? We have come this far. It will not be much longer.



The Reset of Law & Order is at hand. Think Safe. Trust the Plan. Be Prepared. Pray for our President. Pray for our country. - F

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.