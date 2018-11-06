WhatFinger

President Trump tells Levin GOP will ‘do better … than anyone expects’

By -- Conservative Review—— Bio and Archives--November 6, 2018

LevinTV host Mark Levin began his radio show Monday evening with an exclusive interview of President Trump, who spoke about the importance of voting Republican tomorrow on Election Day.

President Trump spoke of an “electricity in the air” on the campaign trail that “reminds me very much of November ’16; there’s an electricity that’s incredible.”—More…



