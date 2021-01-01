“We assess that DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists] pose the most likely threat to the Presidential Inauguration or associated events, particularly those who believe the incoming administration is illegitimate.”

Profile of Domestic Terrorists at the US Capitol

Damage was assessed at over a quarter of a million dollars. The door of the Senate Minority Leader was ripped from its hinges. A valuable, stately portrait of Massachusetts Senator Daniel Webster was left in shards. Chandeliers, mirrors, and furniture were damaged beyond repair. Plaster and glass were strewn about everywhere, particularly in the Republican cloakroom behind the Senate chamber.



No, this was not from January 6, 2021. The date was November 7, 1983. A bomb was planted inside the US Capitol and exploded at 10:58 PM ET, ripping through the second floor of the US Capitol’s Senate wing. The damage was extensive.

It took five years for the FBI to make arrests

It took five years for the FBI to make arrests. It was in May 1988 when seven-(7) people, all members of the “Resistance Conspiracy,” were charged with the Capitol bombing and bombings at Fort McNair and the Washington Navy Yard.: Marilyn Jean Buck, Linda Sue Evans, Susan Rosenberg, Timothy Blunk, Alan Berkman, Laura Whitehorn, and Elizabeth Ann Duke.1



It’s interesting and relevant to note that on December 7, 1990, US District Court Judge Harold H. Greene sentenced Whitehorn and Evans to lengthy prison terms for conspiracy and malicious destruction of government property. Greene, however, dropped charges against the co-defendants, including Susan Rosenberg, because they were already serving extended prison sentences for prior terrorist activities. Self-proclaimed anarchists and enemies of the United States, most had direct or indirect connections to the Leftist groups known as the Weather Underground and the Black Liberation Army.



Their activities as domestic terrorists are well documented yet conveniently ignored by the corporate media and all obedient Leftists.



Consider and compare the fates of nearly anyone present at the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, to the Leftist terrorists who bombed the capitol and other government facilities and murdered several people during their reign of domestic terror.



Today, anyone who attended the rally in DC on January 6, 2021, to object to a fraudulent Presidential election is being made into a social pariah. They are losing their jobs, their legitimately earned university degrees, and had their voices silenced from the virtual town square. Along with their families, they are being subjected to death threats by the “virtuous Left” and banished into obscurity. Conversely, Susan Rosenberg, who was also indicted for driving the getaway car in an October 1981 robbery of a Brinks armored car carrying $1.6 million in which two policemen and an armed guard were executed in cold blood, received a last-minute pardon in 2001 by former President Clinton. A mere four years later, Rosenberg was awarded a university teaching post by New York’s Hamilton College.

“We’re caught, but we’re not defeated. Long live the armed struggle!”

When she was arrested in 1984, Rosenberg was quoted in The New York Times, “We’re caught, but we’re not defeated. Long live the armed struggle!”2 Prison did not appear to mellow this Leftist domestic terrorist, though.



In a 2011 magazine interview, Rosenberg stated: “I don’t want you to come away thinking that I’m repudiating revolutionary struggle for the United States because I’m not. I think all kinds of resistance are necessary.”



Such is the account of Susan Rosenberg, from the prison cell to the classroom. She is just one of many.



In 2021, the Communist Leftists, the overlords of media, social media, and the entire political Left are now calling for the obliteration of anyone who dares to question them. Their revolutionary struggle for the United States continues, overtly and in full force.



While the Leftist revolutionaries not only walk free and control many levers of power, true American patriots who want adherence to the US Constitution are now identified as the new domestic terrorists according to this Joint Threat Assessment 3 just published by the US government.



“We assess that DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists] pose the most likely threat to the Presidential Inauguration or associated events, particularly those who believe the incoming administration is illegitimate.”



Got it?



Prepare. Pray.



Sources: Senate.gov A Magazine on Feminist, Progressive Thinking Joint Threat Assessment 2021

