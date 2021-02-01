Republicans More Than Ready To Be Dangled At The End of Marxist Democrat Strings

I never dreamed I would ever see the U.S. capitol become a military compound, surrounded by razor wire, and occupied by socialists; the enemies of liberty and freedom. And I never thought that all three branches of government would one day become just as corrupt and evil as the socialist Democrat party. I just never thought it was possible for Congress to be filled with so many unprincipled, immoral socialists; people whose hatred and greed is only exceeded by their limitless arrogance and dishonesty.

Furthermore, what we witnessed over the past four years, the political persecution and injustice, proves that all three branches of government are corrupt and evil

Moreover, I never thought that the justice system, from investigative to jurist, would one day be overwhelmed with unprincipled socialists that hold no allegiance to America, the Constitution or the American people. Justice Roberts said there’s no Obama or Bush judges, but he did not say there’s no communist or compromised judges, and that’s the problem. There’s too many unscrupulous (dishonorable) socialists in all three branches of government; people who raise their right hand and lie on the Bible.

Furthermore, what we witnessed over the past four years, the political persecution and injustice, proves that all three branches of government are corrupt and evil. We witnessed the justice system shielding socialist Democrat politicians from criminal prosecution. The FBI, under James Comey, shielded Hillary Clinton from prosecution but tried to prosecute Donald Trump based on accusations that the FBI knew to be false from the very beginning.

After Comey was fired, Christopher Wray continued covering up the criminal activity of Democrats, although his FBI ran Gestapo raids on the homes of President Trump supporters, and even entrapped General Michael Flynn. At the same time, the FBI turned a blind eye to Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a suspected communist Chinese spy known as Fang Fang. According to Axios, Swalwell’s relationship with Fang Fang goes all the way back to 2012. Where was the FBI all this time?

Moreover, Swalwell sits on the House Intelligence Committee, and that means he is privy to America’s top secrets. While the FBI was trying to frame Donald Trump, Swalwell was having an affair with a suspected Chinese communist spy, and the Biden family was being paid millions by the Communist Chinese government. However, the FBI kept its attention focused on investigating patriotic Americans who love their country, like General Michael Flynn

By the way, many people mistakenly thought Biden would fire Christopher Wray. They were surprised when he didn’t. So why didn’t Biden fire Wray? Well, Wray’s FBI intercepted and concealed Hunter Biden’s laptop from the public. Wray’s FBI also hid the Biden family’s connection to Communist Chinese money. Biden wouldn’t fire his protector!