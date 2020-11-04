Rough Seas Indeed

Let me set something straight right from the start. No way do I believe that America just had (is having) an election . What we are witnessing is an attempted coup by an elite globalist/fascist/communist cabal, aided and abetted by their idiot minions.

This is about whether or not we as Americans are willing to look the other way while a system of elite leftwing corruption undermines our Democracy.— Newt Gingrich “ It’s Time for Us To Get Mad ”

I believe we’re at a key decision point in American history. And, make no mistake: This is about America – not the president or any elected leaders.

We the People elected Donald Trump president for a second term. Period; end of story. Attempts to steal the election from us must not be allowed to stand. Failure is not an option. Not on our watch. No frigging way.

We the People are not angry because we “lost a close one,” we are furious because we won, and then had that win blatantly stolen from us by contemptible political/ideological bloodsucking parasites. No, they don’t get away with this one. They’ve taken more than enough blood from us already—No More.

We won states and all of a sudden, what happened to the election? It’s off. … All of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win the election, and frankly, we did win this election.—President Donald J. Trump

Amen to that. We the People voted President Trump in for a second term, there is no doubt about that—media and political lies aside. Truth and time will prove us victorious.

After the pathetic showing by “Fox News” on election day I have taken my TV viewing elsewhere. There are some great alternatives out there…Blaze TV and OAN for example. Personally, I’ve taken to watching “Newsmax TV” – what a breath of fresh air. I had forgotten what honest journalism is like.

As I said in my previous article, we are in for heavy seas. But We the People are not afraid of some rough seas, are we? Anchors aweigh my friends—we have not yet begun to fight.