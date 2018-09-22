DNC's brainchild, pride and joy

SEX: DEMOCRATS' MODUS OPERANDI



It finally dawned on me: they DO have a platform. They do have an idea, albeit a solitary one. Every time we turn around the democrats are obsessing over sex. First it was the misogynist Trump, after they dug up his private conversation with a friend and began their fixation with his mention of the “p” word. That spurred on the creation of vagina-women army, marching outfitted in the most explicit gigantic depictions of female sex organs on their heads and bodies. Hundreds of thousands of women decided to degrade themselves with public displays of “feminist” (I cringe when I hear them use that word) sexuality while carrying the most sexually profane posters.

Then we have the Stormy storm. This was going to be their Watergate of sex stories. Stormy the porn-star, the pole-dancer, the stripper - became their hero, their hope for a better future without Trump. So much so that the porn star was awarded keys to the city of West Hollywood! For all those unique contributions to humanity, of course. And now we have the Dr. Ford manufactured fiasco. Sex again…Or in this case, almost sex. But that’s good enough for the Dems. They’ll take whatever sex they can get, even if it is only the illusion of sex with underage teenagers. And what about the before-Trump era? Bill Clinton with his decades-long below-the-belt career and legendary sex offences against scores of women. Who can forget the blue dress or the cigar story? The payoffs, the settlements, even a rape charge when he was a college student! John Edwards, Ted Kennedy, Al Franken, Eliot Spitzer the John…and most famous of them all, Sir Anthony Weiner. Between these democrats, there are more sex horror stories than Encyclopedia Britannica entries. All risibility aside, what about the liberal pro-choice movement? It’s predicated on the idea that sex should have zero consequences for women. Have sex, will travel! Sex away…and then just get rid of the “aftermath”. Remember Obamacare that mandated the “pill” as taxpayers’ financial responsibility? Have sex, boys and girls; others will pay for it! And who put sex education into grade 3 classrooms across the continent? Who advocates that sex take over the brains of innocents? Who comes to classrooms full of 8-9 year olds with condoms of different colors and textures? Who is responsible for introducing gay sex to elementary school children, and as early as grade 1?!

Not to be outdone by the advanced liberal minds of his neighbors, the Canadian head jester, Justy, as the newly elected PM of Canada, made it his first order of business to lower the legal age for anal sex to 16. An amazing act of governance! An achievement of historic proportions, every bit as good as man landing on the moon. Democrats favorite cause; the LGBTQ movement. The movement that parades in most promiscuous (if not perverted) clothing (if clothed at all) through main streets of every major city. Sometimes for days at a time. Gay sex (at least as vivid as possible without the actual acts) on display to the loud applause of liberals everywhere. With the public trained like obedient little puppies to cheer this on, just as if they’re watching men return from war heroic and victorious. Small children waiving rainbow flags in adoration of the “sexy” spectacle. Aren’t we a progressive society? So 2018! And then there are the DNC donors…too many to list, but let’s just say two words: Harvey Weinstein. Democrat-infested Hollywood and liberal media - demised by sex scandals: Charlie Rose, Louis C.K, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey, Ben Affleck, Andy Dick, etc. etc. etc. And finally, lest we forget: the B A T H R O O M S. Men in women’s bathrooms based on their “more refined” sense of sexuality, regardless of what is biologically prescribed or even present between the legs. Sex, sex, sex, sex, sex. Did I miss anything? Oh…yes, sex. In what lifetime did we ever expect humans to sink this low into these bottomless pits of morass? But let’s give credit where credit’s due: the three letter word sells and the dems are the exclusive vendors. What and who is in queue after Dr. Ford? No one knows. But we can bet casino odds it’ll have sex front and center all over it. And let’s not forget, the annual vagina marchers are already gearing up for their next showing in January. DNC’s brainchild, pride and joy.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Valerie Sobel is an Economist and a pianist, living in Western Canada. She devotes much of her time in travelling, philanthropic endeavors and freelance writing. She chairs a disabled veterans charity. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)