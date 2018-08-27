There's no doubt that McCain was involved in creating conditions to bring about a global government.

Shapiro's cheap shot at the President



When someone dies, we expect people to remain silent if they can’t say anything good about the departed. That’s why I was surprised to see Ben Shapiro take a cheap shot at the President for refusing to comment on McCain’s death. What is there to comment on? Does Shapiro want the President to confirm what the coroner said, or is he trying to keep the President’s feud with McCain in the news by criticizing the President for acting as he should have? Most of us thought the feud was over, but people like Shapiro just refuse to let it die.

In Shapiro’s cheap shot article, “The stupidity of Trump’s Anti-McCain Antics”, Shapiro said, “When asked about McCain’s death at the White House, Trump sat in stony silence.” Shapiro, that’s what people do when they don’t want to say anything bad about the departed or have their words twisted by the liberal media and people like you. The media ask the President questions that no one would normally ask anyone else under the same circumstances. That’s the media’s way of promoting negative press coverage of everything the President says or does. If they had asked me the same question, I would have said no comment too. That’s because I don’t have anything good to say about McCain



Shapiro also stated: “President Trump, who has had a historically awful relationship with McCain, responded in typical Trumpian fashion: he had the White House flag lowered to half-mast for the statutory period, then rose it to full height again despite the tradition of keeping the flag lowered until a sitting senator’s burial. Trump refused to issue a presidential proclamation about McCain, instead tweeting about McCain: “My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!”



Obviously, the President did proclaim his sympathy to the family of McCain through a tweet, as Shapiro pointed out, and there was no reason for the President to hypocritically praise the man who promoted the false dossier being used to frame him. McCain did everything he could to smear the President. McCain was so vindictive that he even stated that he didn’t want the President to attend his funeral. McCain wasn’t Trump’s friend, and I don’t believe McCain’s actions deserve praise. In fact, I think McCain’s hatred for the President took precedence over everything in his life, including this country. As a matter of fact, McCain promised his constituents that he would support the repeal of Obamacare, then he turned around and blocked the repeal just to get back at the President. Those are antics, Mr. Shapiro! Does Shapiro think McCain’s anti-Trump antics deserve praise? According to TMZ, McCain’s last words were a parting shot at the President. The President’s refusal to be a hypocrite, like the rest of Congress and many in the media, wasn’t an antic. It was the right thing to do.

So why can’t Shapiro and the liberal media allow the feud to die? It’s because they look for anything and everything to smear the President even if they have to drag out the dead to do it. According to Shapiro, “The President has been stingy to say the least in any praise for the war hero who was a guiding light in the Senate ... especially on global relations.”



There’s no doubt that McCain was involved in creating conditions to bring about a global government. He supported all the wars against people, who were no threat to America, in order to bring down foreign governments that stood in the way of globalism. The wars were used to drive people out of their targeted countries and force them to flee to European countries as well as America to create discord and violence. In that respect, McCain was a guiding light for godless globalism in the Senate. His famous words from years ago sum up his love for his fellow man - bomb, bomb, bomb -bomb bomb Iran. A war hero? As a veteran, I don’t see the man as a hero. A war-monger is the term that comes to my mind. He did things that I don’t consider the actions of a hero.



Furthermore, a war hero most often gives up his life defending others through acts of selflessness and valor - not by promoting godless globalism. Apparently, Shapiro’s definition of hero is a man that supports wars and godless globalization. I would ask Shapiro if he knows of a war that the Senator didn’t support?? Sending American troops off to kill innocent people or be killed isn’t my definition of a hero. A real hero would have stood in the way of wars. He would have stopped sending our troops off to be sacrificed while killing people who had done nothing to harm us. Obviously, Shapiro’s delusional definition of a hero isn’t mine.



“When asked about McCain’s death at the White House, Trump sat in stony silence.” Shapiro’s statement begs the question: If Shapiro were in Trump’s shoes, would he have lied and praised the man who tried to help the Democrats overthrow his administration? Apparently, Shapiro expected the President to lie. Unfortunately, for many of us, we just don’t like telling lies, even if we are going to be dragged over the coals by people like Shapiro for refusing to. I can let bygones be bygones, but I will never praise a man for being something he was not. So, when you see someone refuse to tell lies about somebody, Shapiro, it’s because they have nothing good to say, and that’s the proper thing to do.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>