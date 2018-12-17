Stephen Miller Decimates Leftists Over Death Of 7-Year-Old Migrant Girl; Explains Importance Of Border Wall

Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday where he blasted “left wing, activist” judges for rulings that have put lives of Americans and migrants at risk by incentivizing the “most vulnerable populations” to come to the United States.

Miller made the remarks in response to a question from CBS's Margaret Brennan, who asked who was to blame for the death of a 7-year-old migrant girl who died while she was under the protection of Customs and Border Patrol.






