Tanya Granic Allen Bullied Out by Kathleen Wynne

On behalf of the 110,000 members of the Institute for Canadian Values our President, Dr. Charles McVety says “It is sad that a young, brilliant woman like Tanya Granic Allen has had her political career shattered by relentless personal attacks from Kathleen Wynne. Tanya is a victim who has been bullied with vicious, relentless, harassment because her personal words as a private citizen years ago and taken out of context for political gain.

“It is unfortunate that the PC Party felt compelled to act, although I am told they did it to stop the bleeding, the upcoming onslaught of torment and browbeating of Tanya.

“Tanya endured the intimidation of an abusive, powerful woman. She deserved better but at least now the verbal beatings will stop and allow Tanya to heal and also excel.

“The only bright side of this is that Tanya entered the democratic process to influence the PC Party’s position on radical sex education. Thankfully Doug Ford and the PC Party have expressed their intent to repeal and replace the sexually explicit parts of the grade school curriculum crafted under the leadership of Kathleen’s close confidant, Dr. Ben Levin, convicted of three counts of grooming children for sex. By bullying Tanya, Kathleen hopes to preserve the creepy Ben Levin curriculum.It hasn’t worked. Doug and the PCs are still committed to expunge Ben Levin teaching.

“If this happens, two million children will have been protected, partly by the campaign of Tanya Granic Allen.”