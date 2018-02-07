Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

But with counter-tariffs and counter-counter-tariffs and who knows? Where she stops, nobody knows

Tariffs Cry “Blame Canada!” But Everyone Will Suffer

President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a stiff 25 percent duty on imports of steel and 10 percent on aluminum. This shortly after slapping heavy tariffs on washing machines and solar panels. Even those with protectionist inclinations need to know these metals aren’t the industries to protect. Few mining jobs would be saved, while the cost of finished goods will rise and encourage offshoring. And in terms of trade war, it looks to be the equivalent of Sarajevo in June 1914. Imports make up about a third of the 100 million tons of steel used by American businesses every year, and more than 90 percent of the 5.5 million tons of aluminum. That’s a lot. But let’s be clear that this isn’t about dumping (a country subsidizing exports or in some way selling them for less abroad than at home), notwithstanding Trump’s claim at a 2016 campaign rally in Pittsburgh that “China is dumping steel all over the United States, okay? It’s killing you.”





How do we know this? Simple. The tariffs apply to all nations. If dumping is determined, the U.S. can and does take action. Stunningly, the U.S. already had 111 anti-dumping steel duties in effect against 32 nations as of June, 2017, along with what are called “countervailing duties” against five of those countries. Were all those countries really dumping? Or has the U.S. already been impeding foreign steel sometimes under false pretenses? As for China, by far the world’s largest steel producer and exporter, it sends almost none (directly at least) to the U.S. because they are under 24 sanctions including a massive 522 percent duty on rolled steel implemented two years ago. The primary exporter of both metals to the U.S? As the South Park song goes, “Blame Canada!” They account for about a third of America’s steel imports, along with about half of aluminum imports. And yet Canada has not been sanctioned for unfair trade practices for either. Rather, the White House justified both tariffs under the seldom-used Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Act, which allows imposing tariffs without congressional approval if U.S. national security is imperiled. That doesn’t necessarily imply the possibility of U-Boat interdictions. Rather the Act includes as national security: loss of skills or investment, substantial unemployment and decrease in government revenue, and;

the impact of foreign competition on specific domestic industries and the impact of displacement of any domestic products by excessive imports.

One concern actually regards a more standard definition of national security. Just one U.S. company, Century Aluminum with three U.S. smelters and one in Iceland, makes the high-purity aluminum needed for such combat aircraft as the Lockheed Martin F-35 and the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, plus some missiles and armor plating for vessels. That’s according to a Commerce Department report urging Trump to take action. Were Century Aluminum to shutter, the U.S. would be reliant on China and the United Arab Emirates. But slapping tariffs on all exporters of both metals to save an aluminum smelter? Better to just subsidize the company until a U.S. or Canadian smelter could be converted. Likewise the solar panel and washing machine tariffs were justified by findings that made no pretense of unfair trade practices, as I wrote in another publication at the time. THE TARIFFS WILL COST U.S. JOBS “We’re going to build our steel industry back and our aluminum industry back,” Trump said in announcing the tariffs. No, not likely. No more than with coal. Yes, U.S. steel jobs are disappearing. Including those of U.S. Steel, the company not the country. In 2016 it announced that it was laying off a quarter of its salaried workers. And fact is, the U.S is simply consuming less steel. Production has remained steady since January of 2009 while imports spiked around January 2015 and since then has dropped by about half. Let that sink in. The imports that Trump wants to slap with heavy duties have already been plummeting. Another explanation for declining steel jobs is the same one for so many of the jobs that Trump has promised to save from “foreigners” ‚Äì automation. Machines are producing higher-quality steel at a lower price. Meanwhile, aluminum produced from ore has dramatically decreased from about 75 percent in 1950 to a bit over 30 percent today. That’s because post-consumer aluminum has gone from only about eight percent in that time to about 30 percent today, while improvements within plants have allowed reuse of scrap to also drastically improve. Don’t blame Canada; blame recycling.

