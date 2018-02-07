Tariffs Cry “Blame Canada!” But Everyone Will Suffer

By Michael Fumento —— Bio and Archives--March 6, 2018
President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a stiff 25 percent duty on imports of steel and 10 percent on aluminum. This shortly after slapping heavy tariffs on washing machines and solar panels. Even those with protectionist inclinations need to know these metals aren’t the industries to protect. Few mining jobs would be saved, while the cost of finished goods will rise and encourage offshoring. And in terms of trade war, it looks to be the equivalent of Sarajevo in June 1914.
Imports make up about a third of the 100 million tons of steel used by American businesses every year, and more than 90 percent of the 5.5 million tons of aluminum. That’s a lot. But let’s be clear that this isn’t about dumping (a country subsidizing exports or in some way selling them for less abroad than at home), notwithstanding Trump’s claim at a 2016 campaign rally in Pittsburgh that “China is dumping steel all over the United States, okay? It’s killing you.”
How do we know this?
Simple. The tariffs apply to all nations. If dumping is determined, the U.S. can and does take action. Stunningly, the U.S. already had 111 anti-dumping steel duties in effect against 32 nations as of June, 2017, along with what are called “countervailing duties” against five of those countries. Were all those countries really dumping? Or has the U.S. already been impeding foreign steel sometimes under false pretenses?
As for China, by far the world’s largest steel producer and exporter, it sends almost none (directly at least) to the U.S. because they are under 24 sanctions including a massive 522 percent duty on rolled steel implemented two years ago.
The primary exporter of both metals to the U.S? As the South Park song goes, “Blame Canada!” They account for about a third of America’s steel imports, along with about half of aluminum imports. And yet Canada has not been sanctioned for unfair trade practices for either.
Rather, the White House justified both tariffs under the seldom-used Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Act, which allows imposing tariffs without congressional approval if U.S. national security is imperiled. That doesn’t necessarily imply the possibility of U-Boat interdictions. Rather the Act includes as national security:
One concern actually regards a more standard definition of national security. Just one U.S. company, Century Aluminum with three U.S. smelters and one in Iceland, makes the high-purity aluminum needed for such combat aircraft as the Lockheed Martin F-35 and the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, plus some missiles and armor plating for vessels. That’s according to a Commerce Department report urging Trump to take action. Were Century Aluminum to shutter, the U.S. would be reliant on China and the United Arab Emirates. But slapping tariffs on all exporters of both metals to save an aluminum smelter? Better to just subsidize the company until a U.S. or Canadian smelter could be converted.
Likewise the solar panel and washing machine tariffs were justified by findings that made no pretense of unfair trade practices, as I wrote in another publication at the time.
“We’re going to build our steel industry back and our aluminum industry back,” Trump said in announcing the tariffs. No, not likely. No more than with coal.
Yes, U.S. steel jobs are disappearing. Including those of U.S. Steel, the company not the country. In 2016 it announced that it was laying off a quarter of its salaried workers.
And fact is, the U.S is simply consuming less steel. Production has remained steady since January of 2009 while imports spiked around January 2015 and since then has dropped by about half. Let that sink in. The imports that Trump wants to slap with heavy duties have already been plummeting. Another explanation for declining steel jobs is the same one for so many of the jobs that Trump has promised to save from “foreigners” ‚Äì automation. Machines are producing higher-quality steel at a lower price.
Meanwhile, aluminum produced from ore has dramatically decreased from about 75 percent in 1950 to a bit over 30 percent today. That’s because post-consumer aluminum has gone from only about eight percent in that time to about 30 percent today, while improvements within plants have allowed reuse of scrap to also drastically improve. Don’t blame Canada; blame recycling.
Beyond that, overall aluminum consumption last year was just slightly higher than in 2006. Double whammy. Now add in that pesky automation thing again. Triple whammy. That’s where the jobs are going.
So don’t expect much benefit to miners or smelter workers; do expect some to those who employ them. Steelmaker stocks soared right after the tariff announcement; those of companies that use steel and aluminum such as The Big Three automakers dived. Why? The auto sector accounted for 26 percent of demand for steel in the United States in 2017, and aluminum use in U.S. vehicles has increased 400 percent since 1975.
In fact, the direct jobs that Trump wants to save account for 3 percent of the total aluminum industry jobs in the United States, says the Aluminum Association. The other 97 percent (about 156,000) are in “downstream industries” that take the raw metal and make something new with it. So the oil and natural gas lobbies ripped the proposed duties for clearly increasing the prices of pipes and machinery. Beverage companies like MillerCoors were hardly raising a toast either, with the drink tank Beer Institute noting that most U.S. brew is sold in cans.
Sheer speculation? Hardly. Those tariffs on solar panels are already destroying jobs of solar panel installers.
Steep tariffs almost inevitably lead to price hikes, lower sales, and efforts to make up for those with more automation or offshoring. Already the Mexican car industry is booming with everyone who’s anyone either building or planning to build vehicles there. It’s currently the fourth top exporter of vehicles globally, but there’s plenty of room to grow. At best we can expect the tariffs to be a killer for anyone considering breaking ground for a U.S. vehicle factory; at worst we can see further migration of vehicle and vehicle parts construction south. Already given the myriad cost-saving advantages of vehicle-building in Mexico it’s surprising that any vehicles are built in the U.S. at all.
Now here’s where it gets really bad. Over 100 countries export steel alone to the U.S. Add in the aluminum exporters. The washing machine tariffs were already hitting a hornet’s nest with a stick, affecting over 10 different countries. Many were contemplating counter-actions. They will now implement them.
These actions can be indirect, such as simply switching to a different supplier. Or they could take the form of counter-duties. But do expect a tariff war. Canada’s Foreign Minister said any duties would be “absolutely unacceptable,” China is reportedly considering counter-sanctions, and the European Union was downright pissed, declaring it will soon announce counter-measures. Not incidentally, all of these countries or entities were already hit by the earlier washing machine and solar panel tariffs.
Mexico “made it clear” that the tariffs will leave “no other option than to react,” reported the Financial Times. As it happens, Mexico’s largest source of imported steel is… the U.S.! It accounts for about 35 percent. It would be poetic justice to have Mexico retaliate against Uncle Sam for imposing aluminum tariffs by imposing its own steel tariffs.
Expect agricultural exports to get slammed, explaining why Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) ripped the proposed duties, in a rare show of GOP breaking ranks. “Every time you do this, you get a retaliation, and agriculture is the number one target,” he told The Hill. Agriculture Secretary Sony Perdue has also repeatedly warned of the possibility of a trade war. Fact is, most of what the U.S. exports can hardly be considered unique. Brazil produces almost as much soybeans as the U.S. does.
Yet on Friday Trump tweeted that “trade wars are good, and easy to win.” No, nobody wins. We slam them even if it hurts us, they slam us even if it hurts them, and then of course we slam them back. Call it Mutual Assured Destruction on a lesser scale. Everyone loses except the few select industries that the tariffs are protecting. In fact, Trump is already specifying counter-retaliatory measures even before the tariffs have gone into effect much less the counter-tariffs.
As it now stands, the tariffs don’t appear nearly large enough to upend the economy, although they will have an impact. But with counter-tariffs and counter-counter-tariffs and who knows? Where she stops, nobody knows.
Michael Fumento is a journalist, author, and attorney who specializes in health and science. He can be reached at Fumento[at]gmail.com.