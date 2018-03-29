Tax escalator on alcohol begins on April 1, with excise taxes rising 1.5%​

OTTAWA, ON : The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is reminding Canadians that as of Easter Sunday, April 1st, they will be paying more for beer, wine and spirits thanks to the federal government’s tax escalator on alcohol.

No Escalator Tax campaign

“This weekend, while kids across Canada enjoy their Easter egg hunts, Canadian adults will be hunting for a bit more cash if they want to enjoy a drink,” said CTF Federal Director Aaron Wudrick.

First passed in the 2017 federal budget, the new escalator tax automatically increases excise taxes on beer, wine and spirits every year by the rate of inflation.

Last fall, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation launched the No Escalator Tax campaign to raise awareness about the new tax escalator, and calling on the federal government to repeal it. Thousands of emails have been sent to Finance Minister Bill Morneau through the site.

“Automatic tax hikes set a dangerous precedent that should concern all Canadians. Tax increases are a political choice, and politicians who make that choice should be transparent about it each and every time, rather than bury them in a legislative formula” said Wudrick.