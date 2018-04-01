The Anti-Women Democratic Party

The Democrats do not want a woman to be in charge of the CIA; they are poised to resist the selection of President Trump’s nominee Gina Haspel for that job. She would be the first female to head the CIA and Democrats are opposed to her, even though she is eminently qualified .

Is it true that Democrats are anti-women? It certainly appears that way. Doesn’t sound like a winning formula to me, but then TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) turns otherwise rational folks into delusional idiots.

The best and the brightest minds in the industry said that she’s one of the best qualified individuals to ever be nominated for a position like that. She has been described as the first woman in seventy years who has worked herself up through the ranks. Seven overseas assignments, four senior level positions (including Deputy Director of the CIA). She’s apolitical, and her focus will be on getting the CIA to do what the CIA is supposed to do – not build a bureaucracy in Washington but focus on intelligence and espionage. America would be safer for having her. Dr. James Mitchell

The liberal brouhaha about her being a “torture junkie” is smoke ‘n’ mirrors obfuscation to cover the real reason the Democrats oppose her – which is simply because President Trump chose her, and all things Trump must be resisted as a matter of course. Forget about the safety of America, forget who’s the best person for the job, forget another glass ceiling being broken for women – if Trump chose her then she must be opposed by the Democrats, just because.

The Democrats did the same thing to America’s gay ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell. You may notice a pattern here. It is obvious that Democrats are NOT pro-black, pro-gay, and pro-women – they are pro their kind of black, their kind of gay, and their kind of women – and their kind only. If you do not stay in the identity box they have prepared for you then you are anathema and will be shunned and pilloried – just ask Kanye West.

Hip-hop artist and cultural superstar Kanye West committed the ultimate sin…he has openly praised Donald Trump, and the left is acting as if the world is coming to an end. Because the world is coming to an end—their world, anyway. Kanye West has 28 million Twitter followers…[and] that means that Kanye has to renounce his conservative thought crimes, he just has to.—Bill Whittle “Kanye West: Racist (Wait…What?)”

“Kanye West: Racist (Wait…What?)







If you enjoy being put into a box and told what to think and say then the “resist” Democrats is where you belong – you’ll be happy there…or at least self-righteously smug. For the rest of us, for We the People, there are bigger and better horizons to explore, challenges to confront, and America’s and our own future to build. And we appreciate strong, intelligent, patriotic women like Gina Haspel keeping America safe while we go about our business.