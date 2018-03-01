The Best gun Control Argument I've Heard in Years

“Let’s have an intelligent conversation about gun violence” - arguably an impossibility when unreasonable solutions or illogical proposals are proposed…

Gun control advocates have been saying, in addition to:

Apparently for those who voice such concerns, it never occurred that guns have never committed violence of any sort. Perhaps with the advent of AI and robotics being developed to a sufficient level, guns will commit violence, adultery, theft, and even sexual predation by groping women with no guns.

They find no hypocrisy using their First Amendment rights to infringe on your Second Amendment rights.

For example: “Let’s have ‘reasonable gun control” - the argument meaning whatever they think is ‘reasonable’ is good enough for them to take your guns, your freedom, your physical safety, and your property…

To proposing that: “If we can save one life by prohibiting firearms” it’s worth it.

It never occurred to them that over 2 million lives each year are SAVED with the presence - if not even the use - of firearms.

In other words, one life saved because a gun was available is not quite as significant as one life saved where there was no threat of violence, and consequently, no need to use a firearm.

Logic is whatever the Left who want to take your guns so they can take your lives would like it to be.

Save a life: Your own or that of your families.

It’s better to have a firearm and not need it; than to need it and not have it.