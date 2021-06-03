Don’t believe anyone who claims the vaccine is causing one and only one problem.

The COVID vaccine; more genetic thunder

Children’s Health Defense: “VAERS [US] data released today showed 227,805 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines, including 4,201 deaths and 18,528 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and May 14, 2021.” Depending on which study you read, you can multiply reported adverse-effect numbers by 10 or 100, to arrive at a truer estimate of the human damage.

What can go wrong when genes are deployed "to work miracles" Jon's mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed) I've been warning readers about the inherent dangers of any genetic treatment. The RNA COVID vaccines are just such a treatment—-the first of its kind to be unleashed on the global population. In this article, I'm using a mainstream piece from the BBC as a source for what can go wrong when genes are deployed "to work miracles." BBC, "The genetic mistakes that could shape our species," 4/12/21: "In fact, there have been no shortage of surprises in the field [of gene research]. From the rabbits altered to be leaner that inexplicably ended up with much longer tongues to the cattle tweaked to lack horns that were inadvertently endowed with a long stretch of bacterial DNA in their genomes (including some genes that confer antibiotic resistance, no less) – its past is riddled with errors and misunderstandings." "More recently, researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London warned that editing the genetics of human embryos can lead to unintended consequences. By analysing data from previous experiments, they found that approximately 16% had accidental mutations that would not have been picked up via standard tests."

The current COVID RNA vaccines are supposed to force cells of the body to produce a specific spike protein And 16% is the estimate of unintended ripple effects in publicly available research results. Who knows what the error rate is in secret labs, where the obsession to create “different humans” would instigate throwing all caution to the winds? The BBC article describes a criminally fraudulent experiment carried out by researcher He Jianku, in China, several years ago. After in utero genetic treatment, twin baby girls were born with the instruction to create a specific “CCR5 protein.” Does that sound familiar? The current COVID RNA vaccines are supposed to force cells of the body to produce a specific spike protein. But in the Chinese baby experiment, something went very wrong. The baby girls produced a variety of proteins. BBC: “We’ve never seen these CCR5 proteins before and we don’t know their function in the context of a human being,” says [Krishanu] Saha [“a bioengineer at University of Wisconsin-Madison”]…” Boom. Thunder. Is the COVID vaccine is only forcing the production of the one intended spike protein? NO large-scale study of vaccinated people has been done to find out. It’s bad enough that the COVID shot is supposed to result in the spike protein. But what about unintended proteins, whose effects are entirely unknown? Researcher Saha comments on a different type of genetic experiment, designed to edit the genes of the recipient—-without passing that alteration on to the next generation.

The GENETIC EXPERIMENT currently launched against the human population is not what we are being told it is “So let’s say we are injecting a genome editor into the brain to target neurons in the hippocampus,” says Saha. “How do we make sure that those genome editors do not travel into the reproductive organs and end up hitting a sperm or egg? Then that individual could potentially pass the edit on to their children.” The COVID RNA injections are called vaccines, in order to conceal the fact that they are global genetic experiments. That’s what’s going on. The huge mounting numbers (and variety) of injuries and deaths publicly reported are a signal of a catastrophe. Whether you choose to believe this is intentional, accidental, or both, the picture is clear. The GENETIC EXPERIMENT currently launched against the human population is not what we are being told it is. We’re GMO crops, GMO mosquitos; we’re the GMO cattle and rabbits; we’re the twin baby GMO girls in China. ~~~ (The link to this article posted on my blog is here—with sources.) (Follow me on Gab at @jonrappoport)



