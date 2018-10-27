WhatFinger

I wouldn’t be surprised if he was arrested wearing an “I Love Deplorables” t-shirt, MAGA cap, and sporting a big ol’ “Kill a Commie for Christ” button pinned to his shirt.

The Deep State’s Loony-Bomber

By —— Bio and Archives--October 27, 2018

Less than two weeks before the vitally important mid-term elections a zealous Trump fanatic mails faux bombs to various Democratic shills for violence against Republicans – gee what a coincidence right?

I’m not buying the spoon-fed media narrative for a nano-second

The Loony-Bomber is too made-to-order, too Hollywood central casting, too polished to be believed.  But no one ever accused the Left of being coy and understated – ruthless, sly, and manipulative, yes, but coy and understated, no.  I wouldn’t be surprised if he was arrested wearing an “I Love Deplorables” t-shirt, MAGA cap, and sporting a big ol’ “Kill a Commie for Christ” button pinned to his shirt.  One wonders if there’s a Jack Ruby waiting in the wings.

I’m not buying the spoon-fed media narrative for a nano-second.  The whole thing stinks of a pre-planned Deep State setup.  Having the government and media p—s on your leg and tell you it’s raining year after year tends to make you a tad leery when it comes to trusting them.  Color me skeptical…extremely skeptical.

