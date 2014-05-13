Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

For ​every social and cultural issue imaginable, conservatives have been stepping left

The Glue That Binds



For ​almost ​every issue of import to the political left, the left has been stepping leftward. For every issue​, bar none,​ for which the political left have stepped left, the political right stepped left along with them. With the mutual waltzing leftward, today’s political right which has not been heading right for decades, has wound up left of the political center. Any more stepping left will make of the right bed mates of Raoul Castro.

The American political center, aka, conservatives who mean to conserve the good (meaning that a genuine political right in America hasn’t existed since the American Revolution when the losing faction was called “loyalist” or “Royalist”), has been stepping leftward until this dance was halted dead in its tracks with the election of a former Democrat, a non-ideological president whose path to the presidency was an impossibility. The dancesport of leftstepping has accelerated for the past half century. In fact, America has stepped so far left that today that it has become a welfare, socialist state. Whereas in 1968 food stamp recipients numbered 2.8 million, a former Kenyan actor and comic playing president of the United States left the nation with 47 million. He also left his successor with a minefield of a belligerent and militarized-with-nukes North Korea and Iran, an ISIS that has exploded literally and figuratively under his watch from 2000 to 40,000, 1% GDP growth rate and a stalled economy, and a dangerously-expansionist Russia and China. All of whom, incidentally, threaten the continuation of civilizational existence and global prosperity. What the political right has left us for all its efforts is that other half - a nation of ignorant millenials with doctoral degrees, lack of parental guidance and model, and a gaggle of entitled minorities who have not visited Cuba or Venezuela, who identify themselves as “progressives,” It is the 2nd Amendment which separates the two cultures. One of innovation, production, prosperity, knowledge, history, and global security. Of the sort of exceptionalism that drove these characteristics into the greater global good. These virtues are to be replaced by the rule of the base, the mundane, the hate filled, unproductive, historically and politically ignorant, the entitled and demanding seeking what they have not earned or inherited from those who have . It is the rule of the greedy, unselfknowing, and the unexceptional. Of all the amendments to the constitution, the 2nd Amendment defends and defines the rest. TO SEIZE TOTAL CONTROL THE GOAL OF THE POLITICAL LEFT IS TO DESTROY THE SECOND AMENDMENT It is their only path to political victory and the presidency. That is why they can spend so much energy , money and time on this plan. Give up the Second Amendment and you give up what’s left of conservatism, the sovereignty and freedom of the individual, of political freedom, American prosperity, American Exceptionalism, the American Experiment, and the means to defend them all. Give up the Second and you will have given up The Glue That Binds, the constitution being the nation’s governing core of all law. Give up the Second and the Bill of Rights, and the political left will convert them into the Bill of Privileges. When that happens you will have given up the nation itself.

Andrew G. Benjamin is a real estate and tax specialist, equities trader, a former economic advisor to New York city mayor Rudy Giuliani; serving on the transition team’s Subcommittee on Taxation, Finance and the Budget. Benjamin also wrote extensively about intelligence, economic issues, the Mideast, terrorism, technology, high end audio and transnational politics.