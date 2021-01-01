The Matrix Revealed: a hypnotherapist’s cosmic glue

By Jon Rappoport -- NoMoreFakeNews—— Bio and Archives--January 24, 2021
In my mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed, I interview the most brilliant hypnotherapist on the planet, Jack True, 43 times, over the course of 320 pages.
Jack was one of the “milestone people” for me. Through his insights, I saw how to advance my own research.
For example, he discussed how, under hypnosis, some of his patients exhibited signs of “cosmic glue.” Jack was referring to their obsession to “build one reality out of many separate realities.” To “glue it all together.”
Jack explained how this was one of those mind programs that actually increased a person’s suggestibility and decreased his freedom. It was happening on a subconscious level.
Eventually, a person would build such a huge (and erroneous) reality he would surrender himself, his freedom, and his power to it.
Jack’s mission in life was to liberate individuals from their own “gargantuan constructions,” as he put it. What Jack has to say about his path and his discoveries is invaluable. And this is just one aspect of my mega-collection.
