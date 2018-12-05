If the integrity of anything has been forever stained, it's the integrity of journalism

The Media: A Stain on Journalism



During the coverage of former President Bush’s funeral observances, the mentally deranged Marxist media used this time to attack President Trump. They lamented that President Trump is unqualified to hold the office of president, and he has forever damaged the integrity of the highest office in the land. That’s funny because Obama was the least qualified person to ever hold the office, and he did more damage to the integrity of the office than anyone before him, including Bill Clinton. Not only did the liberal media disrespect the deceased and his family, they disrespected the President and the people of America, thus proving once again that they are a stain on the integrity of journalism.

Moreover, the media has grown accustomed to making false statements and accusations, smearing anyone they disagree with, without having to present any facts to prove their accusations. In a nutshell, the media has grown accustomed to a mindless audience that thinks, if they say it, then it has to be true. The media moguls have turned journalism into a paradise for liars, smut peddlers and shyster lawyers. The media moguls then use their liars and smut peddlers to promote their own shyster lawyers in government, thus transforming the government of the people, by the people and for the people into a government of the lawyers, by the lawyers and for the lawyers. As a matter of fact, before the government was taken over by lawyer politicians, America had statesmen. Statesmen are people who have the knowledge and ability to direct the affairs of government. A statesman is someone experienced in government administration and economics, not prosecuting or defending criminals. Statesmen are people who have a proven track record of honesty and integrity instead of underhanded dealing and scheming. In the past, people were promoted or appointed to government positions based on their training, skills, abilities and hard work, instead of their status, party affiliation and connections. There was a time when politicians actually had and used common sense to make decisions instead of basing every decision on a political agenda. But that was a long time ago. In our modern times, almost every politician is a former lawyer or prosecutor who came from the criminal justice system. Now there’s an oxymoron—criminal justice. We also have a criminal justice system full of these same law school graduates, usually Harvard or Yale. They came into the system without any business or administrative training or experience. I can’t find a single politician who has a degree in economics, finance, business, or experience in those fields, although there may be one or two I missed. I spent hours looking through profiles trying to find a politician with even a minor in business or economics and couldn’t find a single one.

In contrast, Donald J. Trump’s educational background and experience is vastly different than the average politician. The President attended the New York Military Academy where he excelled in academics and sports. How many people know that the President attended a military academy where he earned academic honors, was a member of the varsity football team, the varsity soccer team, and the varsity baseball team. He was also a Cadet Captain (Cadet Battalion Logistics Officer). The President attended Fordham University and then transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton Business School, and graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance. If we add his years of successful business experience to his education, we can see that the President isn’t an average lawyer politician. On the contrary, he’s a very experienced and successful businessman, experienced in administration, finance and economics, capable of directing the affairs of government. That makes President Trump the only person, that I can find in the political area, who qualifies as a statesman. Only a moron or a con artist would say the President isn’t qualified for the office of president. Finally, President Trump is an outsider to most politicians, and the media wants him out of office because he doesn’t fit their preferred profile. He actually has the credentials to manage the government wisely and fairly, but that’s not what media wants. And, what sticks in the media’s craw is that they don’t own him, and he isn’t a shyster lawyer like the ones they have in their pockets. They prefer people like Robert Mueller, who has a reputation for prosecuting innocent people and sending them to prison for crimes that we knew all along they didn’t commit. That’s the kind of people the media likes because that’s the kind of people they are. That’s also why they shouldn’t be trusted. If the integrity of anything has been forever stained, it’s the integrity of journalism.

