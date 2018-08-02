Western media's blatant anti-Christian/Jewish pro-Islamic bias

The Not So Soft Bigotry of Liberal Media's Racism

The liberal media were quick to pounce on the recent killings in Christchurch, New Zealand—loudly and frequently. This was to be expected as New Zealand is largely a white western culture, and therefore afforded “most favored status” among mostly white, mostly liberal, western media. The murders that occurred during the same period in Nigeria, although greater in number, were largely ignored because (1) the victims were black, and (2) worse, Christian blacks, and (3) worse still, African Christian blacks, so who cares?

Africa is still to many Western minds a vast, unmapped continent…even the most liberal and global of media outlets pay its politics and economics scant attention. The faces of those who have died in these atrocities are being hidden from view. We are denied the chance to protest to our own politicians on behalf of the victims. And they are being written off as participants in “clashes”—these unarmed women, children and old people, who have been buried in mass graves.—Michael Jensen “Nigerian farmers are under attack, so why don’t we hear about it?” What we have is a genocide. They [Muslims] are trying to displace the Christians, they are trying to possess their land and they are trying to impose their religion on the so-called infidels and pagans who they consider Christians to be,” explained international human rights attorney Emmanuel Ogebe. Gary Lane “What’s Behind the Genocide That’s Left 6,000 Nigerian Christians Dead” “Please don’t make the same mistake as was made with the genocide in Rwanda. It happened under our noses, but no one stopped it.”—David Nussman “At least 120 killed in recent attacks as deadly violence continues for over a year”

Africa is much closer to Europe and North America than New Zealand, which is halfway around the world. So, you would think that what happens in Africa would be of more significance to western media than what happens in New Zealand, but you would be wrong. New Zealand is a bastion of white western (i.e. civilized) culture, and is therefore considered by the liberal media to be of much greater importance than black Africa. Thousands of African, Asian, and Middle Eastern Christians have been murdered in recent years, and yet what you hear from the liberal media is mostly crickets…chirp, chirp. Can anyone doubt that if the thousands of Nigerian victims had been western whites then the liberal media would have had wall to wall coverage 24/7? The Center for the Study of Global Christianity, an academic research center that monitors worldwide demographic trends in Christianity, estimates that between the years 2005 and 2015, 900,000 Christians were martyred —an average of 90,000 Christians each year. [emphasis added] Georeen Tanner “Christian persecution: How many are being killed, where they are being killed” Of course, one should take into account the western media’s blatant anti-Christian/Jewish pro-Islamic bias...so, perhaps it is remiss of me to single out their anti-black racism for special treatment. Still, given their track record vis a vis black genocide in Africa it is hard not to see racism’s dirty fingers at work.

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.