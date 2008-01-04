Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

When did the "Palestinian civilization" begin? When did it end? Where was its capital? What and where were its governing organizations and monuments? Who was its first king? Who was it's last? Can you name their queens?

The Palestinians - An Ancient Civilization that Always Existed - Just not on This Planet!

By —— Bio and Archives--March 2, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Major biblical discovery: Archaeologists may have found the Prophet Isaiah's 'signature'
Ancient “Palestinian” Civilization Found in the Ancient Found in the Ancient “Palestinian” Capital of Jerusalem!

Ancient “Palestinian” artifacts that prove the existence of a “Palestinian Civilization” and a “Palestinian People” were found here, here, here, here, and here, among thousands of other examples. These support the claim that Jerusalem had to have been a “Palestinian” capital that support the current political claim to the city. For example, take this post-Roman village right outside Jerusalem, calling into questions the notion that most Palestinians had ever left Israel in a grand expulsion of Palestinians. Lesser known is that the Palestinians had invaded Europe on the heels of the Roman armies. This historical fact make the Palestinians and Romans (many Christians among them) among the first settlers and nationals of a barbaric, pre-medieval Europe.

THINK ABOUT THAT, FOR A MOMENT!

Meanwhile, we need to answer these fundamental questions about ancient “Palestine”:

  • When did the “Palestinian civilization” begin?
  • When did it end?
  • Where was its capital?
  • What and where were its governing organizations and monuments?
  • Who was its first king?
  • Who was it’s last?
  • Can you name their queens?
  • How about their dynasties?
  • What language did they speak?
  • What cities have they built?
  • Can you find them?
  • Can you name the museums where ancient “Palestinian” artifacts, archeology, coin, art and culture are displayed?
  • Which library has copies of ancient Palestinian literature and poetry?

Are you telling us you can’t answer any of these questions?

Not a single one?

Me neither.

Think about that, for a moment.

PICTURED: An ancient “Palestinian” Coin minted with “Palestinian” symbols known in the ancient “Palestinian” language as a menorah, shofar, and Torah.

THE PALESTINIANS - The Ancient Civilization and People that Always Existed

Just not on This Planet!

REFERENCES

The Palestinians: The Invented People of a Fabricated Nation

9000 Photos of 19th Century Israel with No Palestinians Visible

Palestinian History—A Fiction

THE NAQBA OBSESSION

An Empty Land

Daily KOS—The History - The Arab Israeli “conflict” is only Arab Racism & Islamic Bigotry

The Khazar Jew Theory Debunked

• SCIENCE DAILY: The Khazarian Myth—Jewish Genetics prove Commonality

50,000 Soviet Documents Stolen and Revealed to the West

The Mitrokhin Archive II—Secret Soviet Files Unlocked

Palestinians were Invented by the Soviet Secret Services—The Mitrokhin Archive II

Andrew G. Benjamin -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Andrew G. Benjamin is a real estate and tax specialist, equities trader, a former economic advisor to New York city mayor Rudy Giuliani; serving on the transition team’s Subcommittee on Taxation, Finance and the Budget. Benjamin also wrote extensively about intelligence, economic issues, the Mideast, terrorism, technology, high end audio and transnational politics.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: