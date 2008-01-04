The Palestinians - An Ancient Civilization that Always Existed - Just not on This Planet!

Ancient “Palestinian” artifacts that prove the existence of a “Palestinian Civilization” and a “Palestinian People” were found here , here , here , here , and here , among thousands of other examples. These support the claim that Jerusalem had to have been a “Palestinian” capital that support the current political claim to the city. For example, take this post-Roman village right outside Jerusalem, calling into questions the notion that most Palestinians had ever left Israel in a grand expulsion of Palestinians. Lesser known is that the Palestinians had invaded Europe on the heels of the Roman armies. This historical fact make the Palestinians and Romans (many Christians among them) among the first settlers and nationals of a barbaric, pre-medieval Europe.

THINK ABOUT THAT, FOR A MOMENT!

Meanwhile, we need to answer these fundamental questions about ancient “Palestine”:

When did the “Palestinian civilization” begin?

When did it end?

Where was its capital?

What and where were its governing organizations and monuments?

Who was its first king?

Who was it’s last?

Can you name their queens?

How about their dynasties?

What language did they speak?

What cities have they built?

Can you find them?

Can you name the museums where ancient “Palestinian” artifacts, archeology, coin, art and culture are displayed?

Which library has copies of ancient Palestinian literature and poetry?

Are you telling us you can’t answer any of these questions?

Not a single one?

Me neither.

Think about that, for a moment.

PICTURED: An ancient “Palestinian” Coin minted with “Palestinian” symbols known in the ancient “Palestinian” language as a menorah, shofar, and Torah.

THE PALESTINIANS - The Ancient Civilization and People that Always Existed

Just not on This Planet!

