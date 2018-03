Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

When did the "Palestinian civilization" begin? When did it end? Where was its capital? What and where were its governing organizations and monuments? Who was its first king? Who was it's last? Can you name their queens?

The Palestinians - An Ancient Civilization that Always Existed - Just not on This Planet!

Andrew G. Benjamin is a real estate and tax specialist, equities trader, a former economic advisor to New York city mayor Rudy Giuliani; serving on the transition team’s Subcommittee on Taxation, Finance and the Budget. Benjamin also wrote extensively about intelligence, economic issues, the Mideast, terrorism, technology, high end audio and transnational politics.

