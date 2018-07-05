Let’s see if we can get rid of some of the Communist slime on both sides of the aisle this coming November. If we don't, they will win

The President and his supporters are under attack



The media and Hollywood, with the assistance of Marxists on both sides of the political aisle, have rebelled against the President and the citizens of this country. They are using every Marxist tactic in the book to take down a duly elected President. The current excuse to attack the President involves using pictures that show children being detained in holding cages. The left neglected to tell their uninformed audience that the pictures were taken and published in 2014 during the Obama administration. Where was the left’s outrage when the photos were first published in 2014? Why wasn’t that an issue during the Obummer administration?



Moreover, the photo that started the left’s latest attack on the President and people in his administration was taken by Ross D. Franklin of the Associated Press in June 2014 at a Customs and Border Protection Agency center in Nogales, Arizona. The photo was first published by the Arizona Republic newspaper in an article titled “children in cages.” If the left really cared about the children of illegal immigrants, then they would have made it an issue when the pictures were first published 4 years ago, but they didn’t.

The left’s selective outrage is nothing more than hypocrisy The left’s selective outrage is nothing more than hypocrisy. They constantly change their position when it’s convenient to oppose the President. For example, during the Obama administration, Hellery Clinton said, “We have to control our borders”. And, as a senator, she voted for the Secure Fence Act of 2006, that called for building 700 miles of double fencing between the U.S. and Mexico. However, during the 2016 campaign, she attacked President Trump’s proposal to build a wall and said, her party “builds bridges not walls”, although that’s not how she voted when she was in the Senate.



Most recently, Hellery said: “The Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy, that has separated children from their parents at the southern U.S. border, is a moral and humanitarian crisis.” Why wasn’t it a crisis during the Obama administration, when it happened? By the way, if an American citizen is arrested, they don’t get to keep their children with them. As a matter of fact, when a ‘legal’ citizen of the U.S. is arrested for any reason, their children are promptly taken away and turned over to a relative or a state agency. Why isn’t that a crisis? It’s the same thing. People entering our country illegally are breaking the law and should be arrested.



On top of that, Hellery recently said, “We come from all over. Our diversity is our strength.” In reality, she knows that diversity creates division and discord. That’s one of the tools that Marxists use to divide and rule. They know that they can’t change American culture so they are trying to replace American culture by bringing in masses of foreign people and cultures.



Furthermore, they know that a nation divided can not stand, and the primary goal of mass illegal immigration is to divide the country into opposing cultural factions. They want to create a permanent underclass that will more readily accept dependence on government for subsistence and accept a lower standard of living. It’s the oldest trick in the Marxist playbook. In a nutshell, the Democrat socialist goal is to overthrow the Constitution and turn America into a godless Communist hell hole, and they are using illegal immigrants to accomplish that goal. For example, in Toward Soviet America, Willaim Z Foster, who was the chairman of the U.S. Communist Party, laid out the steps to indoctrinate Americans into Communism. In his book, Foster said: “The schools, colleges and universities will be coordinated and grouped under a National Department of Education, and its state and local branches. The studies will be revolutionized, being cleansed of religious, patriotic and other features of the bourgeois ideology.” By bourgeois, Foster was referring to middle class Americans.

Marxist goal of taking God out of the culture and the government The Department of Education was created in October of 1977, under Democrat Jimmy Carter, to complete this step. Since then, religion and patriotism have been scorned by the public school system. As usual, Marxists claim that the Bible may offend others of different faiths so it can’t be brought into public schools. They claim the Bible is offensive and hurtful to some, and they care so much about the feelings of atheists and foreigners that they just can’t allow it in public schools. However, they don’t care about the feelings of Christians. Why is that?



In reality, taking the Bible out of schools also accomplishes the Marxist goal of taking God out of the culture and the government. Foster exposed the plan in a speech to his fellow Communists when he said:



“The greatest enemies of global Communism are religion and nationalism. Religion must be replaced by atheism. That can be accomplished by teaching children, at an early age, that man is the product of evolution. This discredits belief in God, and it also undermines religious morality. Nationalism can be defeated by removing national borders and boundaries and flooding the population with diverse cultures. The infusion of foreign cultures into America will weaken the existing culture and create strife and disharmony. An infusion of foreign cultures will also create a new under-class, a counter culture if you will, that is supported by the state and the academically indoctrinated.”

“A wealthy middle class is an obstacle to Communism” In a pamphlet titled, Toward Democratic Socialism, published in 1933, the American Communist party said, “A wealthy middle class is an obstacle to Communism. Americans who are wealthy and successful Capitalists will not readily submit to Communism. The redistribution of wealth through social programs will create division and strife between the middle class and the have-nots, and at the same time, it will weaken the middle class and open the door for a communist revolution. Social programs, that rely on taxing individual income, is necessary to establish the socialist state. Those who rely on state social programs will fight to preserve them, and they will become our advocates.” In 1935, the Social Security system was created by the Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt, and it relied on taxing individual income.



In conclusion, President Trump is a patriotic American nationalist, and as far as I can tell, he’s also a Christian. That makes President Trump the number one enemy of global communism. He’s a threat to their plans, and that’s why the Liberal Marxists, that control Hollywood, the media and the Demon-crat party are constantly attacking him and his supporters. They want to take the President down because he is standing in their way. That’s why we have to stand up and support the President even more. If we don’t flood the voting booths this fall, we are not supporting him. Let’s see if we can get rid of some of the Communist slime on both sides of the aisle this coming November. If we don’t, they will win.

