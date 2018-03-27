Time for a Constitutional Line-item Veto

Trump’s signature of the massive pork-laden omnibus spending bill highlights the need to give the president the authority to apply a line-item veto to budget bills, that is, the ability to veto individual items in an appropriations bill as opposed to forcing the president to choose all or nothing.

I am aware that in 1998, the Supreme Court ruled that a line-item veto was unconstitutional as it violated the Constitution’s separation of the legislative and executive functions of government. The Supreme Court was correct in their decision; by requiring a two-thirds vote in each Chamber it is all but impossible to override a presidential veto, thereby shifting control of spending to the Executive Branch.