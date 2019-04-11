The clock is ticking, time is wasting, and We the People are marching onward, with, or without, President Trump. We will not stand idly by as our country, our freedom, and our children's future is stolen from them in front of our faces

Time to Fish or Cut Bait President Trump

We’re not going anywhere. We’re not retreating. We’re not hiding. We’re not pulling into our conservative shell like some right-wing tortoise. This is our country. We built it. We feed it. We fuel it. We defend it. And we’re not giving away any of it or ceding a single inch to a bunch of corrupt incompetents with delusions of dictatorship. This is where we make a stand, for the Constitution and for our country.—Kurt Schlichter “Is America Doomed to Split Apart?”

…what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. …the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants.—Thomas Jefferson letter to William Smith, Paris, 1787 Dear President Trump, shake a leg, will ya? In case you have not noticed the United States of America, the country that you are Commander in Chief of, is going down the tubes at an ever-increasing rate. If you are going to DO anything NOW would be a good time – yesterday would have been better. We the People love you, and we have shown you that in word and deed. We have shown you by presenting you with a landslide Presidential Election victory. You represent honor, integrity, patriotism, and truth to us. We applaud your staunch commitment to America, and your unswerving bravery in the face of vicious non-stop hatred spewed at you by the Left. You represent us, and We the People are proud of you. But we are also fed up, well and truly fed up. Need I list the number of times that We the People have had to watch political crooks, criminals, and traitors walk away scot-free, aided and abetted by a feckless, toothless Department of “Justice?” The leftists, from US senators to Antifa street thugs, sneer at police and laws, knowing they will never be held accountable, never pay a price for criminal behavior. Chanel Rion on “Dominion-izing the Vote”





We the People are sick of it, sick and infuriated. The outrageously blatant stealing of the election during the early morning hours of the day after the election (and for days afterwards!) is simply the last straw. President Trump, We the People would love to have you lead the charge, and regardless we will always have your back. But make no mistake, with you, or without you, it’s game on. The line has been drawn in the sand and there is no turning back. If the arrogant elitist snobs are allowed to get away with stealing multi-millions of Trump votes and switching them to their pathetic strawman candidate Biden, then there will be no more free elections in America. Anyone who thinks otherwise is a deluded fool and naïve to the point of stupidity. It is past time for President Trump to clean house and replace glib but useless Deep State actors with savvy pro-American patriots. For God’s sake, Sidney Powell has more balls (make that ovaries) and common sense than either Wray or Barr, for example. Get rid of the duplicitous deadweight! We demand smart, skilled, pro-active patriots who actually represent We the People. The clock is ticking, time is wasting, and We the People are marching onward, with, or without, President Trump. We will not stand idly by as our country, our freedom, and our children’s future is stolen from them in front of our faces.

