It is time to reboot America

Time to Get Frosty

“When you’re violent and cursing and screaming and blocking me from walking into a movie, there’s something wrong. The next people are going to come with guns. That’s what’s going to happen.”—Pam Bondi, Florida Attorney General “The Left Loses Its Cool” Recently most Americans have been shocked by open calls for, not just resistance to the Trump agenda, but increasing calls for violence and even outright revolution. ...It is going to get ugly violent. Yes, this is sedition, and it is time to call the behavior out. ...Freedom isn’t free, there is no resting.—Bill Still “Is Soros Funded Border War Coming? Now that a United States Congresswoman has called for harassment against Republicans and the inevitable violence that will come of it, I urge all of you to a) get armed, and b) vote. Your life literally depends on it.—James Woods

Sedition is defined as conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch. The “Resist” movement is by its very nature seditious—preaching anti-American hate and intolerance…and it is by innuendo and subtle (and not-so-subtle) means advocating the violent overthrow of President Trump’s administration. There are laws against that sort of stuff you know. For example: Whoever organizes or helps or attempts to organize any society, group, or assembly of persons who teach, advocate, or encourage the overthrow or destruction of any such government by force or violence; or becomes or is a member of, or affiliates with, any such society, group, or assembly of persons, knowing the purposes thereof— Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both, and shall be ineligible for employment by the United States or any department or agency thereof, for the five years next following his conviction.—U.S. Code 2385 But America has an Attorney General who is MIA, and a DOJ and FBI that are…how to put this…less than trustworthy? So, I for one am not holding my breath waiting for the hammer to fall on those calling for violent insurrection. Large portions of the US government appear to be hell bent on destroying America as a free republic, and encourage, through their silence if nothing else, those who wish America ill. All of this brought to mind an article I wrote in July of 2011 titled “Time to Reboot America.” I reread it yesterday and was surprised at how relevant it is to the situation we find ourselves in today. Rather than reinvent the wheel, I edited, updated, and otherwise revised “Time to Reboot America"in order to address today’s concerns. The result immediately follows. It is time for We the People to remind ourselves of the instructions left to us by America’s Founders: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,—That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government….

...when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. There you have it; there it is, those are our marching orders. It is not only our right; it is our duty to fight a tyrannical, despotic government that holds sway over us, no matter under what label it hides—even when that government is wearing the garb of the United States of America. That we are indeed suffering under “a long train of abuses and usurpations” is no longer in doubt; no longer to be denied; no longer to be endured. So, the question becomes “What to do?” How best to affect the overthrow of a blatantly anti-American political/social cabal—as large, powerful, and entrenched as the so-called Deep State? I include the various anti-American NGOs and well-funded social “movements"as well. As the Declaration of Independence notes, such an important and monumental task is not to be undertaken for “light and transient causes,” nor should We the People commit ourselves to a foolish or impatient course of action. America has been so thoroughly infiltrated and infested with traitorous elements that it has become difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff, the patriot from the traitor. Nonetheless we must move to save America (and with it, freedom), and we must move with some alacrity. When your house is on fire because of arson, finding out who the arsonist is and why they lit the fire should not top your “To Do” list. Putting out the d—n fire should be your number one priority. Nevertheless, “putting out the fire” in this case will involve jailing some of the lead “arsonists” as part of the process.

Continued below... I am talking about pointing fingers and naming names. I am talking about jail time—serious jail time. I am talking about mass movements to unseat treasonous Americans across the country. I am talking about a “house cleaning” from top to bottom; side to side, inside and out. I am talking about some serious stuff, folks. Things you would not dream of doing for “light and transient causes.” Freedom itself is at stake here. Future generations will live in freedom and light or darkness and shackles depending on what We the People do today. We did not want this fight, but it has fallen to us to be the torch-bearers, the Minute Men, the American patriots who once more take the fight to the enemy and make them rue the day they messed with America. Most of you already know the score, so I will not bother going over the long list of “abuses and usurpations”—which go back for decades, even though they are coming to a head just now. It is once again up to We the People to put out the fire (“Once more unto the breech, dear friends, once more”). By the term We the People I mean that strong backbone of America that the country has always called upon in time of dire need, and who have always responded. It includes blue and white-collar workers, high school dropouts and the highly educated, farmers and businessmen, soldiers and sailors…patriots all. Our country needs us—once again. The stakes involved are as big and the outcome as uncertain as in any situation we have ever faced—including the Civil War, and the Revolutionary War. God willing, this revolution will not be as painful and bloody as those in our past. But if it is—what of it? It is our watch, our duty, and our time to stand tall on the battlements of freedom—come hell or high water. The time has come to reboot America. The time for talk is done. We should be about the business of forming patriotic cadres, groups and movements—from the national level down to splinter cells. We should do this now. Some of you have no doubt been involved in such activities for some time. Now is the time to go into full battle mode—this is no drill.

We should keep on sending emails and letters, placing phone calls, knocking on doors, saying prayers, et al.—but there needs to be a new sense of urgency about it all. We need to ratchet things up—kick out the jams, pull out the stops, throw back the throttle. We need to broaden our scope, deepen our commitment, and fire up our righteous indignation. If America can keep the lid on things till then, the elections this coming fall will be every bit as important as the 2016 presidential election. We simply must come out fearlessly and in force—a tsunami of patriotism and sanity. But, at the same time, we must be prepared to deal with anti-American violence should it erupt beforehand. I understand and respect the need for secrecy some of you must work under, but there is strength in numbers, and we should be about the business of openly organizing national as well as local NGOs to fight the enemy tooth and nail. Unseat them, impeach them, disgrace them, and otherwise use every legal means at our disposal to get rid of these anti-American parasitic leeches that have infested our country. Make sure that they understand just how much they are despised and how unwelcome their traitorous, arrogant, anti-American agendas are. It is not a major concern that a sizeable portion of Americans are still largely clueless about what is going on. It is to be expected after decades of intentional dumbing down and a steady diet of disinformation, propaganda, and frivolous distractions via America’s various venues for “news” and entertainment. We do not need their participation. They are dead weight—but they are not the enemy. If someone is an NWO one-world-government globalist then they are the enemy—you know their catch phrases and lingo by now. If someone is advocating the overthrow of American rule of law then they are the enemy. If someone is a Muslim Islamist bent on world conquest through blatant or stealth jihad then they are our enemy. I won’t go through the whole list—most of you know it by now anyway. They are the enemies of liberty and “unalienable rights.” They are the enemies of freedom and choice. They are the enemies of tradition and values. They are the enemies of family and marriage. They are the enemies of truth and honor. They are the enemies of the United States of America. They are the enemies of civilization itself. They are my enemy and they are your enemy. It may appear that the enemy is vast and formidable, and I would certainly never underestimate them, but in fact they are only a relative handful. The sheeple who swell their ranks will be the last ones to awaken to how they have been played—but awaken they will. Many of them are simply greedy, arrogant, self-centered twits, who wouldn’t know common-sense if it came up and bit them on the butt. Their mind-sets are largely dysfunctional and self-absorbed (arrogance, angst, and ennui, oh my). The dyed-in-the-wool fanatics are much fewer in number than We the People, and they are much less impressive when stripped of their media propaganda “megaphones,” and their political clout. That is, after all, why they went to such pains to subvert our media and government. It is the puppet-masters behind the fanatics, behind the sheeple, behind our corrupt politicians, who are most dangerous—very dangerous indeed.

Continued below... Patriotic organizations such as we currently have need to step things up a notch—make that several notches. At the same time, we need to take as a given that any openly patriotic movement will attract enemy infiltrators like a magnet. Also, there are bound to be enemy sources of discord and disinformation masquerading as patriotic NGOs. These should be lumped together with other elements of controlled opposition and dealt with as time and opportunity allow. There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity in which we have the luxury of doing things legally and non-violently. After that window closes all bets are off. Aprés cette, le déluge. Although We the People no doubt have numerous patriots in our midst who would make eco-terrorists look like bumbling amateurs, if the situation deteriorates to guerrilla warfare and sabotage, then we have lost America as a country, and it will devolve into a Balkanized network of splinter factions, regions, and enclaves. If that scenario should become a reality, then we will be well and truly screwed. That eventuality must be prepared for as well. May God grant we avoid it. Lest you think that the views expressed in this article are extreme, I suggest that you find and read some far-left and far-right blogs and websites. By comparison, I am the voice of prudent moderation itself. My point here is that while the liberal propaganda outlets no doubt consider the views I express here to be extreme; the truth of the matter is that they are the ones who are extreme—extremely to the left. What is essentially a rather moderate view becomes skewed through their warped perception into something radically far-right. At worst, they can accuse us of being what—anti-globalists? We the People are certainly not anti-American. America is what we are fighting for. We are not the ones leading our country into dark ruination through arrogant stupidity, avarice, and design. We are not the one’s lauding one-world-government over America—disdaining America, reviling America, destroying America. That is their job, and they excel at it. As I close, let me say that America needs to bring God back into our national fabric. This, more than anything else is what our country sorely needs. We have lost our moral anchor, our guiding star, and only acceptance of God and His natural law can return us to our intended course. God either exists or He does not. If He does not exist then nothing ultimately matters, and we are left with naught but the ash heap of atheistic nihilism. Such an attitude is a soul sickness, and sadly America is sick in her soul. It is time to reboot America. May God guide, bless, and protect us in our endeavors to keep the torch of freedom lit. We the People did not ask for or want this fight, but with God’s grace we will d—n sure win this fight—for ourselves, for our children, for humanity, and for freedom. Laus Deo.

