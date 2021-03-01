Time to Wake Up

I’m getting a bit antsy you understand. Watching my country die the “death by a thousand cuts” has that effect on me. “Trust the plan” you say? Fine, but throw us the occasional bone to gnaw on dammit – a real, tangible, 3D technicolor “bone.”

“There is a tide in the affairs of men. Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; Omitted, all the voyage of their life Is bound in shallows and in miseries. On such a full sea are we now afloat, And we must take the current when it serves, Or lose our ventures.”— William Shakespeare Julius Caesar, Act 4, Scene 3

I get that talk of the 2022 and 2024 elections are red herrings

I get it, I really do: Trump is not the sort of man to meekly slink away with his tail between his legs after having the 2020 election stolen from him, and the US military does not consist entirely of feckless, spineless, brown nosing Pentagon Brass, who laugh up their sleeves at their oaths to protect and defend the US Constitution and America itself.

I get that talk of the 2022 and 2024 elections are red herrings. I get that a secret plan once divulged is no secret at all. I get that some folks need to feel the pain before they will wake up. I get that there are a number of telltale anomalies that have occurred and are occurring. I get that slow and steady wins the race, and that a catastrophic disruption of society is not the way to go. I get it.

But enough with the coy bulls—t, with the covert, furtive, spy vs. spy stuff. It’s time to lay our cards on the table and let the chips fall where they may.

I consider the overarching importance of The Great Awakening to be the most important element, the one crucial element, of what we are engaged in, and I believe that widespread and passionate opposition to child sex trafficking is the keystone that will support that arch, unify our country, and smash the demons.

So, no more dithering, let us be about our Father’s business. Let us pray for courage, valor, strength, truth, integrity, honor, humor, compassion, commitment, devotion, and humility for the days, weeks, months, and years ahead. Laus Deo.

It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble.—Jesus (Luke 17:2)





