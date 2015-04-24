The Republican Party is Trump's Movement. The #nevertrumpers can go join the Democrats – and good riddance!

Traditional Republicans? They're Democrats wearing Better-Cut Suits!

”...ALDOUS HUXLEY wrote in The Doors of Perception: “The man who comes back through the Door in the Wall will never be quite the same as the man who went out. He will be wiser but less sure, happier but less self-satisfied, humbler in acknowledging his ignorance yet better equipped to understand the relationship of words to things, of systematic reasoning to the unfathomable mystery which it tries, forever vainly, to comprehend.” The title came from Blake: “If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things through narrow chinks of his cavern…..” REF. Many a man have entered Huxley’s door, and emerged with absolutely no benefit, never having “acknowledged his ignorance,” never finding the “humble” in his character, never having become “capable of systemic reasoning.” Filled with hubris, deceit, complicity, treachery, narcissism and arrogance, whenever they achieved power they lied, covered up, cheated and stole and acted in only their self interest. They are totally corrupt. The only voter to whom their behavior was never objectionable is the kind who behaved similarly in their own lives.

The SWAMP creatures bit back with the Russia, Ukraine, and Impeachment scams and hoaxes 24/7 from the DNC media mob Ministry of Propaganda The RINOS participated in this fraud for personal financial gain and to elevate their pals, the swampiest of creatures. Snakes in the Grass. These are the reptiles and rodents Donald Trump would have drained from the SWAMP. The SWAMP creatures bit back with the Russia, Ukraine, and Impeachment scams and hoaxes 24/7 from the DNC media mob Ministry of Propaganda – all paid for by Democrats. Therewith, they disenfranchised and defrauded the nation and obstructed Democracy. They committed the very crimes of which Democrats had accused Donald Trump – the only threat to the RULING CLASS! In tandem, RINOs and Democrats had undermined and subverted Democracy in their complicity with Obama’s failed COUP attempt – which finally succeeded in the epic GRAND THEFT ELECTION - the fraud to get Obama back for his Third Term. The cracks within Democrat ranks are visible. Dealt with behind closed doors in consensus - without opposing their front runners. For Republicans the enemy is within, seen by the RINOs media frontrunning against the national interest by allying politically with Chinese and Iranian enemies. SWAMP creatures work in tandem with Democrats to cover up their complicity in the global corruption games and the selling out of our Nation, and to put the Ruling Class’ agenda back in the White House. Snakes in the Grass have been playing in the Democrat sandbox for decades. Willfully blind to corruption among their Democrat pals. It is why they have refused to criticize any of it. Their chief agenda has been to take down the eighty percent or so Republicans, voters who will continue to back this president and his successors come high water. A president who was chiefly elected to end BUSINESS AS USUAL, the self-dealing activities of these malevolent, treasonous, corrupt criminals.



The sinecure-clad DEEP STATE and its representatives and lobbyists have had influence over the legacy media The sinecure-clad DEEP STATE and its representatives and lobbyists have had influence over the legacy media just for that reason, where they make regular appearances to target and assault their enemies. The #nevertrump and the Democrats aligned with the stars: to return to BUSINESS AS USUAL. To achieve that goal, they had to take down this president. REAL CLEAR POLITICS: “The anti-Trumpers and “Never Trumpers” celebrating at Christmas 2020, in this “dark winter” of Joe Biden’s depiction, are assuring each other that Trumpism and Trump are dead and gone for good in four weeks. The future of the GOP, they suggest, belongs to the Republicans who resisted and renounced Trump through the last five years of his candidacy and presidency. As for those cowards and collaborators who stood by Trump and refused to repudiate him, they will, in turn, be repudiated by history and the American electorate alike.” I don’t think so.





The #nevertrumpers can go join the Democrats – and good riddance! Up to 80-90% of those who identify as Republicans view the #nevertrumpers, the legacy media, and the Democrats filled with BIG TECH cash to effect election interference, as the self-dealing, greedy traitors to the nation they really are. They see the DEEP STATE operatives and enablers as having profited off the backs of the American worker, the American middle class, the American small businessmen and small shop and restaurant proprietor – and their employees who make up at least half of America’s workforce. The purpose of Trump’s Republican movement, the movement that Donald Trump started the day he came down that escalator with his wife in 2015, was to defend the national interest instead of the interests of The Ruling Class, End Business as Usual, and right the Ship of State that was about to capsize. The Republican Party is Trump’s Movement. The #nevertrumpers can go join the Democrats – and good riddance! RESISTANCE and force may be the only option left to save the Founding, the Constitution ratified by the Founding, and the nation state America. On that note, I leave you with the words of the man whose bust the pretender Barack Obama removed from the Oval Office, the same bust Donald Trump put right back.

