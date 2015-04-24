Traditional Republicans? They're Democrats wearing Better-Cut Suits!

By Andrew G. Benjamin —— Bio and Archives--January 7, 2021
”...ALDOUS HUXLEY wrote in The Doors of Perception: “The man who comes back through the Door in the Wall will never be quite the same as the man who went out. He will be wiser but less sure, happier but less self-satisfied, humbler in acknowledging his ignorance yet better equipped to understand the relationship of words to things, of systematic reasoning to the unfathomable mystery which it tries, forever vainly, to comprehend.”
The title came from Blake: “If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things through narrow chinks of his cavern…..” REF.
Many a man have entered Huxley’s door, and emerged with absolutely no benefit, never having “acknowledged his ignorance,” never finding the “humble” in his character, never having become “capable of systemic reasoning.” Filled with hubris, deceit, complicity, treachery, narcissism and arrogance, whenever they achieved power they lied, covered up, cheated and stole and acted in only their self interest. They are totally corrupt. The only voter to whom their behavior was never objectionable is the kind who behaved similarly in their own lives.
I speak not just about Democrats, all of whom fit this picture, but the RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) who are nothing more than Democrats wearing better-cut suits. Democrats coordinated and colluded with the RINOs to return America to BUSINESS AS USUAL for the benefit only of the RULING CLASS. Today they have cemented that rusty corrupt rod into the concrete.
READ: THE RULING CLASS
THE LINCOLN PROJECT is, the core of the moneyed #nevertrump movement. The purpose of the project is clear if one followed the money.
I speak about the McCains, Romneys, Kasiches, Flakes, Ryans, McConnells.
Peter Schweitzer brilliantly unmasked the Clinton-Putin Uranium Deal corruption and self-dealing from Hillary’s high office, the Joe Biden Global Crime Family Saga, and these corrupt politician’s CHINA TRADE.
Last November Republicans neglected to man the fort and push back against the siege: the four year-long ongoing COUP. They watched in real time the GRAND THEFT of an American election “progressing” on an unprecedented scale across swing states.
The RINOS participated in this fraud for personal financial gain and to elevate their pals, the swampiest of creatures. Snakes in the Grass. These are the reptiles and rodents Donald Trump would have drained from the SWAMP.
The SWAMP creatures bit back with the Russia, Ukraine, and Impeachment scams and hoaxes 24/7 from the DNC media mob Ministry of Propaganda – all paid for by Democrats. Therewith, they disenfranchised and defrauded the nation and obstructed Democracy. They committed the very crimes of which Democrats had accused Donald Trump – the only threat to the RULING CLASS!
In tandem, RINOs and Democrats had undermined and subverted Democracy in their complicity with Obama’s failed COUP attempt – which finally succeeded in the epic GRAND THEFT ELECTION - the fraud to get Obama back for his Third Term.
The cracks within Democrat ranks are visible. Dealt with behind closed doors in consensus - without opposing their front runners. For Republicans the enemy is within, seen by the RINOs media frontrunning against the national interest by allying politically with Chinese and Iranian enemies.
SWAMP creatures work in tandem with Democrats to cover up their complicity in the global corruption games and the selling out of our Nation, and to put the Ruling Class’ agenda back in the White House.
Snakes in the Grass have been playing in the Democrat sandbox for decades. Willfully blind to corruption among their Democrat pals. It is why they have refused to criticize any of it. Their chief agenda has been to take down the eighty percent or so Republicans, voters who will continue to back this president and his successors come high water. A president who was chiefly elected to end BUSINESS AS USUAL, the self-dealing activities of these malevolent, treasonous, corrupt criminals.
Trump’s agenda intended to:
• End foreign wars pursuant to former president Dwight Eisenhower’s warning about the Military-Industrial Complex. Ten former Secretaries of Defense made the SWAMP’s agenda resist that by aligning with anti-Trump forces in the media. These ten happen to be former lobbyists for, and advisors to, the Military-Industrial Complex.
• Wage Peace Through Strength – which meant America ended kinetic wars to enrich Wall Street and the war machine. Rather, America will leverage its wealth, technology, and the threat of a monopoly of violence, to end foreign wars. Add the SPACE FORCE, America’s potentially most powerful, most technologically-advanced – the first new military branch in centuries.
• Drain the SWAMP - the corruptions of the tech giant’s globalist collusions into the Chinese Trade that has impoverished great swaths of America, its industries, jobs, and its people. All this to enrich the Democrat’s and BIG TECH companies’ billionaires, and bolster the sinecure of their enablers, the DEEP STATE. All, at the expense of the American People.
• Reverse Chinese Hegemony of a China that deliberately gave the world the COVID pandemic, mostly to increase its long-term profits and commercial power, and Joe Biden to amplify the national chaos - all with the help of a media industrial complex of disinformation and agitation-propaganda. Use the global FAKE NEWS MEDIA to make sure none of Trump’s agenda – America First - will ever be achieved.
• End the invasion by uneducated, low-skilled, and unemployable foreigners across our southern borders.
• Cut the Obama-Biden-era taxes and regulations that hampered America’s economic recovery for years, undermined full employment, and helped destroy the middle class.
The sinecure-clad DEEP STATE and its representatives and lobbyists have had influence over the legacy media just for that reason, where they make regular appearances to target and assault their enemies.
The #nevertrump and the Democrats aligned with the stars: to return to BUSINESS AS USUAL. To achieve that goal, they had to take down this president.
REAL CLEAR POLITICS: “The anti-Trumpers and “Never Trumpers” celebrating at Christmas 2020, in this “dark winter” of Joe Biden’s depiction, are assuring each other that Trumpism and Trump are dead and gone for good in four weeks.
The future of the GOP, they suggest, belongs to the Republicans who resisted and renounced Trump through the last five years of his candidacy and presidency.
As for those cowards and collaborators who stood by Trump and refused to repudiate him, they will, in turn, be repudiated by history and the American electorate alike.”
I don’t think so.
Up to 80-90% of those who identify as Republicans view the #nevertrumpers, the legacy media, and the Democrats filled with BIG TECH cash to effect election interference, as the self-dealing, greedy traitors to the nation they really are. They see the DEEP STATE operatives and enablers as having profited off the backs of the American worker, the American middle class, the American small businessmen and small shop and restaurant proprietor – and their employees who make up at least half of America’s workforce.
The purpose of Trump’s Republican movement, the movement that Donald Trump started the day he came down that escalator with his wife in 2015, was to defend the national interest instead of the interests of The Ruling Class, End Business as Usual, and right the Ship of State that was about to capsize.
The Republican Party is Trump’s Movement.
The #nevertrumpers can go join the Democrats – and good riddance!
RESISTANCE and force may be the only option left to save the Founding, the Constitution ratified by the Founding, and the nation state America. On that note, I leave you with the words of the man whose bust the pretender Barack Obama removed from the Oval Office, the same bust Donald Trump put right back.
Andrew G. Benjamin is a real estate and tax specialist, equities trader, a former economic advisor to New York city mayor Rudy Giuliani; serving on the transition team’s Subcommittee on Taxation, Finance and the Budget. Benjamin also wrote extensively about intelligence, economic issues, the Mideast, terrorism, technology, high end audio and transnational politics.