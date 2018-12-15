WhatFinger

President Trump takes part in Wreaths Across America

Trump joins Wreaths Across America in laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

December 15, 2018

President Trump paid a Saturday visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where thousands of volunteers had just taken part in the rain in the annual holiday wreath-laying tribute to those who served—and died—in America’s wars.

Trump made the unscheduled stop to the famous military ceremony about 2:15 p.m. ET, hours after the event began.—More



