Trump joins Wreaths Across America in laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

By Fox News —— Bio and Archives--December 15, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
President Trump paid a Saturday visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where thousands of volunteers had just taken part in the rain in the annual holiday wreath-laying tribute to those who served—and died—in America’s wars.
Trump made the unscheduled stop to the famous military ceremony about 2:15 p.m. ET, hours after the event began.—More
Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,