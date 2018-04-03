Trump threatens Mexico’s ‘cash cow NAFTA’ if migrant caravan isn’t stopped.

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--April 3, 2018
Over the last three days President Trump has posted a series of tweets aimed squarely at the Mexican government and its inaction regarding the migrant caravan working its way through their country. The mob was over a thousand illegals strong, was comprised largely of Hondurans, and was on a collision course with the U.S. southern border.
The President tweeted:
Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
Mexico is making a fortune on NAFTA…They have very strong border laws - ours are pathetic. With all of the money they make from the U.S., hopefully they will stop people from coming through their country and into ours, at least until Congress changes our immigration laws!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018
The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018
He followed those tweets with a plan to send the U.S. Military to guard the border until the wall can be constructed. As the New York Times reports:
President Trump said on Tuesday that he planned to order the military to guard parts of the southern border until he can build a wall and tighten immigration restrictions, proposing a remarkable escalation of his efforts to crack down on migrants entering the country illegally.
Mr. Trump, who has been stewing publicly for days about what he characterizes as lax immigration laws and the potential for an influx of Central American migrants to stream into the United States, said he had been discussing with Jim Mattis, the secretary of defense, about resorting to military deployments.
“We have very bad laws for our border, and we are going to be doing some things — I’ve been speaking with General Mattis — we’re going to be doing things militarily,” Mr. Trump said at the White House, seated beside the defense secretary at a meeting with visiting leaders of Baltic nations. “Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military. That’s a big step. We really haven’t done that before, or certainly not very much before.”
In that same meeting, President Trump indicated that his weekend of NAFTA threats may already have worked.
As he put it, “I just noticed that the caravan which is toward the middle of Mexico, coming up from Honduras, is breaking up very rapidly. That’s because Mexico has very strong immigration laws – as we should have.”
I’d correct the President on only one point. Mexico has very strong immigration laws when it wants to. The fact is, they’ll let people pour through their borders like water through a sieve – if they’re people who intend to move through or out of their country. However, enter Mexico illegally with the intent to stay, and then you’ll see how tough their laws are.
We’ll keep an eye on this story to make sure the mob really has been dispersed, but the bottom line is this: You can bet Mexico would have let that caravan move all the way to California if Trump hadn’t applied pressure via NAFTA.
