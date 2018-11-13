United States Marine Corps 243rd ....



On Saturday, November 10th the United States Marine Corps celebrated it’s 243rd birthday. The Marines are the only branch of the US military to have been founded in a bar, at Tunn Tavern, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1775. Unfortunately, the original tavern burnt down many years ago, but that minor detail never deterred 3-4,000 brother Marines who came together at the ‘official replacement bar’ named Cookies Tavern in Philly, from all over this great nation to hoist one for the Corps.

Continued below... Happy Birthday Marines. L-R: CFP columnist Fredy Lowe (wearing his Marine Tartan Kilt, but of course), Tim Kelly, Jr, Anton Petrak, Master Sergeant Tim Kelly, Sr. outside Cookies Tavern. You might also note my ‘once-a-year-cigar’ in my right hand for the celebration, and if you look very carefully inside my left waist, you’ll notice a little silver thingamajig, which would be me flask of Jameson’s Irish Whiskey. Slainte’ HoooooRAH….!

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.