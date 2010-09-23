Republicans are now the hip, cool, purveyors of truth, justice, free speech, patriotism, compassion, and racial equality. Imagine that

#WalkAway Becomes #MarchAway



This is the most unethical sham [I’ve seen] since I’ve been in politics. If you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy. Y’all want power, and I hope you don’t get it. This is not a job interview, this is hell. This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward because of this crap...the most despicable thing I’ve ever seen in my time in politics.—Lindsey Graham “Lindsey Graham tears into Democrats over ‘sham’ Kavanaugh hearing”

We are walking away from the lies, the hate, the violence, and vandalism. We are walking away from the vitriol, the name-calling, the censorship, the Fake News. We are walking away from the phony and crooked investigations, the divisiveness, the race-baiting. We are walking away from the attacks on our America. It is time to fight back with the greatest weapon at our disposal—the truth. We walked away alone, but now we march together.—Brandon Straka “#WalkAway March on Washington—October 26-28” The moderate to conservative Democrats, the so-called “Blue Dog” Democrats (“Trumpocrats”), are leaving the Democrat Party in droves. They are fed-up with being ignored and ridiculed by the elites in DC and the MSM—and more recently, appalled and angered by the despicable way that a good man, Brett Kavanaugh, has been unjustly, vociferously, and viciously lied about and trashed by the Left. The Trumpocrats, the Blue Dog Republicans, are incensed and they are here to stay. The Democrat Party has traveled further and further left and they have done real damage to American workers and they have lost all affection from average folk. Trump speaks their language and he’s telling them that if they vote for him, he will solve those specific problems. The Blue Dog Republicans are here. We won’t know until November how many of these Blue Dog Republicans actually exist, but if they exist in enough numbers to elect Donald Trump President of these United States, then it really is a whole new ballgame…Trumps’ Republican Party, might be here to stay.—Steven Brodie Tucker “The Rise of the Blue Dog…Republicans?” In addition to the “Blue Dog Republicans” there are many people leaving the Democrat Party because they are sickened by the non-stop bullying, violence, censorship, and crudity displayed by so many on the Left. They are hip to the fact that the left-wing so-called anti-fascists, are in truth the very fascists that they claim to detest. (Hint: the operative words in Hitler’s political party were “Socialist Workers’ Party”).





Brandon Straka’s video put a burr under the saddle of the walk-away movement, but folks have been walking away on their own for quite some time—for example, Dave Morrison of “Blue Collar Logic.” I had no choice but to leave the Left. Is the Right one big hug-fest? Do we all gather beneath the sunset and sing patriotic songs? No, there’s a lot of jerks over here too. But at the end of the day conservatives are trying to hold on to the values that made us great and kept us free—trying to keep the individual as the basic unit of civilization. Progressives are trying to force us into a massive collective that they will control through the power of government. My choice was clear, and I’m still walking it. —Dave Morrison “Leaving The Left, My #WalkAway Story” The #WalkAway movement is holding a big rally, a march, during the upcoming weekend of October 26-28, a few days before the November elections. It would be more than a nice gesture if “Bikers for Trump,” “Oath Keepers,” and others of their ilk would “ride shotgun” for these folks. I imagine that, given the violent propensities of the Left, the #WalkAway folks could use the moral support if nothing else. Speaking of walking away, mega kudos are due Kanye West for wearing a MAGA hat recently on “Saturday Night Live.” His friend Candace Owens must be extremely proud of him, I know I am. Big cojones brother—bravo!





Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.