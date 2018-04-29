This is how the game is played, you see.

War: Trump goes off on lying Democrat Sen. Jon Tester for slandering Dr. Ronny Jackson



There are times when Donald Trump’s refusal to operate according to the established rules of Washington is so desperately needed, it reminds you of why some of us overlooked so many of his flaws and decided it was worth the risk to elect him. (In addition to his opponent being Hillary, of course.) Trump’s nomination of Dr. Ronny Jackson to be Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs was questionable because Jackson arguably didn’t have the right background for it, but none of that justified the complete, slanderous character assassination perpetrated against Dr. Jackson by Democrat Sen. Jon Tester of Montana.

Jon Tester is a lying, slanderous dirtbag. The allegations he publicly aired against Dr. Jackson in the run-up to his now-aborted confirmation hearings were completely false, totally unfounded and scurrilous in every way. They are now being factually refuted by the Secret Service and by police reports of the incidents Sen. Tester completely misrepresented. CNN gleefully ran with Tester’s slanderous allegations, because that’s what CNN does, but we’ve long known how CNN does business. Jon Tester is a public official, and he has no business engaging in character assassination of good men simply to score a partisan take-down. Yet that’s exactly what he did to Dr. Jackson. Now normally, the stance of the White House would be that this is the way the game is played and there’s nothing you can do about it. There are already Beltway types trying to blame all this on Trump for “being unprepared” for it. But when a dirtbag decides to engage in slanderous character assassination, the bad guy is not the target for being unprepared. The bad guy is the dirtbag. And this morning President Trump put that squarely on the record: Allegations made by Senator Jon Tester against Admiral/Doctor Ron Jackson are proving false. The Secret Service is unable to confirm (in fact they deny) any of the phony Democrat charges which have absolutely devastated the wonderful Jackson family. Tester should resign. The….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

Continued below... ....great people of Montana will not stand for this kind of slander when talking of a great human being. Admiral Jackson is the kind of man that those in Montana would most respect and admire, and now, for no reason whatsoever, his reputation has been shattered. Not fair, Tester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

This is exactly what the president should be saying. The type of scumbaggery Tester engaged in here has been simply accepted for far too long as the way business is done in the nation’s capital. Jon Tester can go around saying anything he wants about anyone – no matter how false, no matter how slanderous, no matter how unsupportable – and once he’s claimed the scalp he was after, he gets attaboys from his fellow Democrats and a total pass from the media. This is how the game is played, you see. And people like Donald Trump are dismissed as unsophisticated rubes for now being prepared to play this awful game. Bolshevik. This is not how the game should be played, and detestable people like Jon Tester should not be allowed to play it. It’s about time a president threw down the gauntlet like this, calling out a piece of garbage like Tester for his despicable behavior. And it’s about time a good man like Ronny Jackson was not allowed to simply see his reputation destroyed while the man who did it emerges completely unscathed. I wonder if it’s possible for Jackson to sue Tester for slander. It should be. And someone should test the proposition and find out.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.