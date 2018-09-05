WhatFinger

Watch: Feinstein, Kavanaugh trade shots over Second Amendment, semi-automatic rifles

By —— Bio and Archives--September 5, 2018

Guns-Crime-Terror-Security | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

The top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee probed President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Wednesday about his views on the Second Amendment and the legality of semi-automatic rifles.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California asked Judge Brett Kavanaugh about a dissent he wrote in a case where his colleagues on the federal appeals court upheld a ban on semi-automatic rifles in D.C. Judge Kavanaugh disagreed, saying in his dissent semi-automatic rifles are in “common use” and protected by the Second Amendment.—More….



CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Washington Times -- Bio and Archives | Comments

The Washington Times is an American daily newspaper

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: