Watch: Feinstein, Kavanaugh trade shots over Second Amendment, semi-automatic rifles

The top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee probed President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Wednesday about his views on the Second Amendment and the legality of semi-automatic rifles.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California asked Judge Brett Kavanaugh about a dissent he wrote in a case where his colleagues on the federal appeals court upheld a ban on semi-automatic rifles in D.C. Judge Kavanaugh disagreed, saying in his dissent semi-automatic rifles are in "common use" and protected by the Second Amendment.






