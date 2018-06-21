WATCH: Trump Trolls Democratic Leaders Over Illegal Immigration In Epic Video

By Daily Wire —— Bio and Archives--June 21, 2018
President Donald Trump trolled Democratic leaders in a video he tweeted on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting past comments made by several high profile Democrats on the subject of illegal immigration.
“Our immigration system is broken,” former Democratic President Barack Obama says at the start of the clip, followed by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying, “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple.”—More….
Don’t worry, the Republicans, and your President, will fix it! pic.twitter.com/xsbuPzXbHj— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018
