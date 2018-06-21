WhatFinger
WATCH: Trump Trolls Democratic Leaders Over Illegal Immigration In Epic Video

June 21, 2018

President Donald Trump trolled Democratic leaders in a video he tweeted on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting past comments made by several high profile Democrats on the subject of illegal immigration.

“Our immigration system is broken,” former Democratic President Barack Obama says at the start of the clip, followed by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying, “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple.”—More….

