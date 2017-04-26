America's rule of law is failing, big time

Wendy Wasserman Schiff, or Whoever, and Hostile Anti-American Democrats



This [Democrat involvement with the Awan family] has been going on since the early to mid-2000s, and it is shocking how terrible the Democrats are with military matters of national security. This is abhorrent on just about every conceivable level. If they slow-walk this investigation to oblivion then I believe that…if all of these people get away, if there are no negative repercussions, I genuinely believe that the mainstream acceptance of the rule of law in America will die a strange and sad death. If this goes nowhere then the republic, currently hanging by a thread, is going to fall.—Stefan Molyneux “The Truth About the Awan Family Democrat IT Scandal”





[Regarding a recent misspelling of Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s name on a POTUS tweet]: Trust me, he (President Trump) knows that it’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz and not Wendy Wasserman Schultz. ...We can look at [his] life and what he’s accomplished and ask ourselves a fundamental question—is he dumb, or is he playing dumb?—Tarl Warwick (Styxhexenhammer666) ”Trump Goes Nuclear, Uses 4d Chess with Wendy Wasserman Schultz” Tarl Warick nails it with his explanation that President Trump will occasionally (and wisely) play dumb in order to get his adversaries to underestimate him and/or unwittingly do his bidding. You don’t think that the multi-billionaire author of “The Art of the Deal” uses every trick in the book? Of course he does—and encouraging his opponents to underestimate him is just one of the many tools available to our deal-making, results-oriented POTUS. Dumb like a fox, as my mom used to say. Be that as it may, this article is chiefly concerned with the rabid anti-American stance that has become almost the default position among so many liberals. They will, as a matter of course, vehemently deny (usually) that their stance is anti-American, but the facts speak for themselves. All you need to do is pay attention to the Democratic representatives in Congress and you will see what I mean. They are professional parasites, political grifters living off the taxpayer’s dime while biting the hand that feeds them and telling us that “You didn’t make that!” You didn’t earn that!” Their brazenness, their gall, their arrogance and ignorance, is breathtaking. Screw those pusillanimous parasitic poseurs. In addition to being herd-like indoctrinated sheeple, liberals tend to be spiritually stunted secularists who have a death grip on their ego because it’s all they have. And when the ego is all you have to support your various positions and opinions you simply cannot afford to be wrong. A spiritually shriveled ego-driven personality is by definition a fearful personality (i.e. angry personality) that dreads being wrong, about anything, because the odds are so stacked against them. Think of it: one versus infinity, one finite human ego versus the infinite universe. Terrible odds, losing odds for sure—which is one of the more notable causes of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)—“I CAN’T be wrong!” Take a fearful/angry, spiritually stunted, ego-driven leftist drone indoctrinated into a semi-comatose daze by constant anti-Trump media propaganda—shake ‘n’ stir—and voila, TDS! By this point I am convinced that TDS (on the left and right) is truly a mental/emotional pathology, it is not an act. But I digress.

Dinesh D’Souza has noted that the overall tone of America’s culture is increasingly one of “brutality, incivility, intimidation, and smoke ‘n’ mirrors propaganda”—due primarily to the left-wing acolytes of Saul Alinsky spreading his agi-prop meme of victimhood, rage, and resentment. In addition, Alinsky’s most famous devotees, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, took Alinsky’s agenda a radical step further: Obama and Hillary developed a serious shift from Alinsky. Essentially Alinsky was an outside man…Alinsky used the outsider shakedown technique [learned from the Chicago mafia]. Obama and Hillary went one better, they said “Wait a minute, we don’t have to be outside threatening to bring the government to a halt, threatening to shut down a corporation—what if we run the corporation? What if we run the government? Then we can use the weapons of the state against our enemies.” —Dinesh D’Souza ”Dinesh D’Souza mops the floor with Saul Alinsky’s son in C-SPAN debate” So began the Democratic practice of weaponizing various government agencies and using them against conservative individuals, groups, and values. Think Lois Lerner and the IRS, Comey and company at the FBI, former Director of Intelligence James Clapper, Brennan at the CIA, Clinton at State, Holder and Lynch at the DOJ, and so on, and so on, and so on. “Brutal, uncivil, and intimidating” is putting things mildly. Which brings me around to Wendy Wasserman Schiff, or whoever, and the AWAN scandal. You know of it right? With the massive coverage it has received from the media how could you not? Just kidding of course—the media has been doing its best to make sure that this atrocious scandal never sees the light of day. Reportedly around 80 Democratic members of Congress utilized members of the extended Awan family as IT specialists under very peculiar circumstances. The whole scenario stinks to high heaven—in August of last year the “New York Post” reported that “‘This is a massive, massive scandal,’ a senior US official familiar with the widening probe told The Post.” Uh huh…and just what is the current status of this “massive, massive scandal?” Damned if I know—the whole case seems to have fallen off the face of the earth. If you are interested, the link provided after the Stefan Molyneux quote that opens this article will fill you in on the whole sorry saga. Dinesh D’Souza mops the floor with Saul Alinsky’s son in C-SPAN debate





Continued below... We the people have had it with the stonewalling, slow-walking tactics of the DOJ, FBI, and the rest of the federal bureaucracies. Time to fish or cut bait, s—t or get off the pot. Jeff Sessions, are you comatose or what? DOJ—anybody in there? Damn, where is America’s justice system? We the People echo the sentiments recently expressed by Congressman Ron DeSantis (R-FL) below. If you ask me, we need some blitzkrieg-style surgical strikes combined with an overwhelming surge of “shock ‘n’ awe” justice being dropped on the nest of vipers hissing around our nation’s heart—the sooner the better. The fate of the republic hangs in the balance, for if America’s rule of law fails, America will fall—and make no mistake, America’s rule of law is failing, big time. The political elite are not immune from the rule of law, and those in positions of high authority should be treated the same as any other American. If former officials, including Hillary Clinton and James Comey, broke the law then they need to be held accountable. We ask that the Department of Justice move swiftly to ensure that violations of federal statutes by high officials are identified and prosecuted.” Congressman Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.