What is needed is a new Sykes-Picot Agreement

During World War I, (May 1916), Britain and France entered the Sykes-Picot Agreement which was a secret convention, with the assent of imperial Russia, for the dismemberment of the Ottoman Empire.

Subsequently Great Britain published the Balfour Declaration in 1917 in which they declared they favoured the creation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine. Finally, in 1919 the San Remo Resolution made additional changes which paved the way for Mandates to be set up for Lebanon/Syria, Palestine, and for what became Iraq and what became Saudi Arabia.

But the tinkering wasn’t done yet. Just before signing the Palestine Mandate in 1922, they removed Trans-Jordan from the potential Jewish home.

It is generally acknowledged that they were guided by the wrong criteria in dividing the Ottoman Empire. Here we are 100 years later and the chickens have come home to roost. The former Ottoman Empire is falling apart.

After 8 years of war in Syria, and over 500,000 deaths, and 100 years of war in Israel, the US has the opportunity to correct the mistakes of the past which affect Syria, Iraq and Israel.

They can undo all the mistakes made in the Palestine Mandate and return to its original intent. That would involve, recognizing Israel sovereignty over all lands to the west of the Jordan River and recognizing Arab Palestinian sovereignty in Jordan.

As for Syria, Trump had to enforce his red line. This doesn’t mean he should have bombed the hell out of Assad’s military. But bomb he did. Perhaps the US could now punish them by dictating to them a US preferred solution for Syria. It should do or propose the following: