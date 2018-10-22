What Part About THIS Don't You Understand!

Don't talk about the Red-Wave, be part of it to save America, to save your freedom, to save your families, to save your future

THIS will ask the undeniable question: Are you aware of just how close we are to losing our Constitutional Republic? President Trump recently said that many people have told him that they will not be voting in the midterms because he was not on the ballot. So why vote? What part about THIS do these people not understand? Hopefully, you are not one of them, because nothing could be further from the truth. PDJT and his MAGA agenda need you now more than ever.

THIS is not simply another ho-hum local midterm election based on who will be your Congressional District Representative or possibly your next State Senator. If the Republicans do not maintain a majority in the House, our Constitutional Republic might as well enter a hospice facility awaiting her final breath. THIS is an extremely important National Election for majority control of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Senate is in fairly good shape to stay in GOP hands, but the House is not. If we lose the House, President Trump will lose every-positive-thing he has worked so hard for, for you, the American people. THIS is the midterm election where we will decide, each one of us, in a voting booth, if we want President Donald Trump to Keep America Great, or we want the Bumbling-Nancy Pelosi to be Speaker again, with the added bonus of the-criminally-violent-instigator, Maxine Waters, as the chair of the Finance Committee. Normally, the reaction to the Kavanaugh hearings, with their disgusting mob behavior, would have guaranteed the greatest political landslide against the treasonous DemonicRats, yet we find ourselves tied at 50/50, at best. Meanwhile, THIS was the same Senate body that hypocritically paid out $64 million dollars in hush money to assure the silence of women that they reportedly have assaulted. These are not normal times. If the DemonicRats regain a majority in the House, President Trump’s entire MAGA agenda will be dead! Our federal government will be paralyzed with hatred a thousand times more than it is today. Every House committee that has been investigating the massive-high-level-corruption in the DOJ, FBI, and the CIA, with the potential of many arrests in 2019, will come to a screeching halt on January 6th when the new congress is sworn in.

Congressman Matt Gatez has released a video of Honduran refugees being paid cash to migrate to the United States The House will vote to impeach President Trump, and to remove Brett Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court, knowing they will never be successful. They don’t care. They will give us two-solid-years of get even with Trump. They just want to harm him, to get even for destroying all their moneymaking trade deals and countless schemes where trillions of dollars were at stake to support their rich and elite lifestyles. Expect to have open borders, a roll back of the Trump tax cut, and a single payer (government run) healthcare system, forever. The devious DemonicRats will make Trump regret he ever became President and the MSM, along with the entertainment industry, will encourage them every step of the way. Who do you think organized and paid for the four to five thousand caravan of indigent people, with just enough children to create a false humanitarian effort. Congressman Matt Gaetz has released a video of Honduran refugees being paid cash to migrate to the United States. Meanwhile, many others in the caravan are criminals, MS-13, hidden within the masses. Why now in late October just before the election? There’s a strong indication that the Resistance of Obama and Clinton, with Soros’ money, are-behind-THIS-entire-October-Surprise, all to make President Trump look bad in the eyes of the voters. THIS election will be one of the most important events that will happen in our lifetime. It is not an over-reaction when I say THIS will be equivalent to the birth of a new child in your family or, sadly, the death of a loved one. We will remember and live-with-the-results of THIS election for the rest of our lives. Your vote on Tuesday, November 6th could possibly be your last chance to determine if you believe in the American experiment of self-government, to keep the freedoms and liberty, never before seen in modern history. BREAKING: Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs? Time to investigate the source! pic.twitter.com/5pEByiGkkN — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 17, 2018

Continued below... Polls are designed to stop you from voting One of the greatest contributing threats to our freedom in America is the mainstream media, or what PDJT correctly calls the fake news media. The MSM has been bought and paid for by a very rich and powerful cabal of Marxists. They fan the flames of hatred of Trump with ninety-five percent negative coverage of every positive thing he has done. Their totalitarian goal is the destruction of our Constitutional Republic. Everything they have been telling us for a very long time is distorted, or just-outright-lies. It is way past time to turn off NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC. Stop getting your fake news from the NY Times or the Washington Post. We can thank the Good Lord for the Internet with its many alternate or conservative news sites, such as this one, where citizen journalists, like myself, cut through all the BS for you. Make an effort to stop by here daily to better understand what is really going on in the world around you, that is if you can handle the truth.

Polls are designed to stop you from voting. THIS is our favorite meaningless poll from the New York Times on November 8, 2016 at approximately 5:00pm where they had HRC at 92% chance of winning and Donald J. Trump at 8%. It was not until four and half to five hours later that the progress-lines in their charts crossed with DJT curving upward, never to come down again, and HRC curving downward, where she has remained for the past two years, curving or falling downward, that is. We must keep in mind who is promoting these negative polls, but more importantly, why? Most of the hardcore left polls and surveys are created for the purpose of manipulating you into believing that there is, as an example, a huge ‘blue wave’ coming on November 6th, where it would be impossible for your candidate to win, only to convince you not to waste your time, to just stay home. Don’t bother voting. All lies! THIS is it. There is only one way to vote. Vote only for the ‘R’ Republican candidate. If you are a Libertarian, vote for your third-party candidate in the next election, not THIS one. No votes for the ‘D’ DemonicRats. No staying home and not voting or your non-vote will be negated by a dead-person-vote in favor of the D.

They will cheat, lie, and steal votes Just this past week in Virginia they found over ninety newly-registered-dead-people. A family received a card in the mail thanking their father for recently registering to vote, even though he had passed away over a year ago. Please know that thousands, if not millions, of illegal aliens will be voting for the Ds, as they did in 2016. Gerrymandering Congressional Districts has always favored the ‘D’, especially in large inner-city-areas to make sure their Welfare recipients continue voting for them. THIS is the tipping point. We must offset these seemingly insurmountable odds by creating the same Red-Wave numbers that got out and voted in 2016. Don’t talk about the Red-Wave, be part of it to save America, to save your freedom, to save your families, to save your future. Vote only Republican on November 6th. The reset of law and order is at hand. Think Safe. Trust the Plan. Be Prepared. Pray for our President. Pray for our country. Vote!

